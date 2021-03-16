AYERSVILLE — A familiar face was hired as the new superintendent of Ayersville Local Schools on Monday, when it was announced during its regular meeting that current Ayersville Elementary School principal Beth Hench would be taking over the position.
Hench, who has served as principal at Ayersville Elementary for the past six years, was approved for a three-year contract to replace current superintendent Don Diglia, who announced his retirement in October of 2020, at the end of his current contract (July 31). Diglia has served as superintendent since 2015.
Hench’s contract will run from Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2024, with a starting salary of $93,800 in the first year, and a 2% increase in each year of the contract.
“It was a tough decision (to apply for the position), I know our district is facing a lot over the next year, but as I reflected on it, I knew I could let someone else do it, or jump in and try to help the district,” said Hench. “I feel with the experiences I have had here, I have the lay of the land and I can hit the ground running.”
In addition to serving as Ayersville Elementary School principal, Hench served a curriculum coordinator of the Putnam County Educational Service Center from August 2009-July 2015; as an auxiliary volunteer at Defiance ProMedica Regional Hospital from May 2012-January 2015; as a fifth/sixth-grade teacher at Ayersville Elementary from August 2001-August 2009; and as Ayersville Education Association president from August 2001-August 2007.
The new superintendent earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Bluffton University in 2001; a Master of Education in educational administration and supervision from Bowling Green State University in 2004; and has currently completed 14 of 22 courses toward a Doctorate of Education from the University of Findlay.
In December, the Ayersville Local Board of Education entered into an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) to lead the search for Diglia’s replacement. According to Ayersville Local Board of Education president Lanie Lambert, the district had 18 applicants for the position.
A total of eight applicants were interviewed during the first round of interviews, with a total of four during a second round of interviews. In the end, Lambert and the board agreed Hench was the perfect fit.
“The board knows Beth’s work ethic, how she’s vested in Ayersville, and we’re confident she can take us to that next level,” said Lambert. “We’re excited to work with her on the vision for our school district. We had a great group of applicants to choose from, which made our decision difficult, but when it came down to it, it was an easy decision because of who Beth is, and the quality of work she has already shown.”
Lambert went on to explain the search for a new superintendent was a smooth process thanks to Kerri Weir, superintendent of the NwOESC.
“The ESC and Kerri were amazing, they were involved in every step of the process,” said Lambert. “I have no doubt that if we ever needed their services again, we would definitely reach out. The ESC knows everyone in the area, which helped make it such a smooth process for us.”
Hench will fulfill her duties as Ayersville Elementary School principal through the end of July, before taking over as superintendent on Aug. 1. Between now and then, she knows there will be a lot to accomplish.
“One of my first goals is to continue to be dedicated to my current position, because the school deserves all that I can give,” said Hench. “In the meantime, I need to make sure I’m observing as much as I can from Mr. Diglia, and learn everything he needs to share with me between now and Aug. 1.
“It’s important to me to be visible and to build relationships with stakeholders of the district,” continued Hench. “Going into the next school year, we have some tough financial decisions we need to make, so I will study and learn everything I can, and communicate with the public so they know where we’re heading.”
Hench was quick to thank many people who have been part of her journey to becoming a superintendent.
“I had a lot of people who helped me and gave me advice through the superintendent hiring process, so I appreciate all the help I received,” said Hench. “Mr. Diglia has given me a lot of support, and I picked (CFO/treasurer) Abby Sharp’s brain on how to prepare for the process. I appreciate the board for giving me this new role in the district, I know there are challenges ahead, but I’m excited to get started.”
