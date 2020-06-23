SHERWOOD — The Central Local Board of Education was given an update from superintendent Steve Arnold about discussions taking place associated with school reopening in the fall during its meeting Monday at Fairview High School. The board also heard discussion about projects in the district, as well as graduation.
Arnold shared he has been meeting with the other superintendents in Defiance County, as well as the district’s leadership team, about what school may look like in the fall. He explained that guidance from the state about the issue is expected some time this week.
“We’re having serious discussion now about this, but at the same time it’s still June and we don’t want to rush into any decisions,” said Arnold. “This could change a couple more times by August, but I’m confident by the Aug. 10 board meeting we will be able to outline our plans so our parents know what’s happening, if not sooner.”
The superintendent gave a brief update on the roof project, sharing it is finished, with final approval pending from Damschroder Roofing of Fremont. That approval will take place after going through the punch list. The project was approved in March at a cost $402,033.76. The board approved transferring $403,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund to cover the cost of the project.
Discussions with Garmann-Miller Architects concerning interior projects also have continued, with initial drawings by the firm presented two weeks ago. The plan is to get estimates on or about July 2, with an in-person meeting scheduled with representatives from the firm on July 7.
“We’re very happy with the work that was done on the roof,” said Arnold. “As far as the interior projects, we’ve had a few meetings with Garmann-Miller and we continue to discuss our options. Unless we are pleasantly surprised (by revenues this year), the earliest we will get to that work will be the summer of 2022.”
Arnold thanked Fairview High School principal Tim Breyman “for a very classy high school graduation,” as well as Fairview Elementary principal Sherrie Brown, “for an outstanding fifth-grade graduation.”
Said Arnold: “Tim had to flip the script about three times on the high school graduation ceremony. Sherrie did an awesome job as well.”
Discussion also was heard on guidance from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), in which the association recommends all students in grades 7-12 be ruled academically eligible for the first grading period, “due to unforeseen circumstances from the spring semester.”
The board approved an addendum to the middle school handbook regarding the eligibility, as well as the eligibility for high school students.
In his report, treasurer Kerry Samples presented final appropriations for fiscal year 2020, as well as temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2021. Samples explained that year-to-date the district was tracking $239,000 worse than the same time last year, with revenues up $164,000 and expenses up $403,000. The increases, he explained, are for personnel, benefits and purchased services.
The board approved the final appropriations and temporary appropriations, as well as the transfer of $50,000 from the general fund to the food services fund.
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of Curt Foust as a summer school teacher at the rate of $35 per hour, up to six hours a day; Kimberly Beek, Megan Gearhart, Jessie Sliwinski and Jami Speiser as kindergarten camp teachers at the rate of $35 per hour, and Nancy Scantlen as kindergarten camp aide at the rate of $15 per hour. The United Way of Defiance County covers 100% of the costs for the program.
• voted for a one-year limited contract for Audrie Longardner as a classroom aide for 2020-21.
• okayed several one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21.
• voted for the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center educational agreement for 2020-21 at a cost of $44 per day, per student; the technical services agreement with the Northern Buckeye Education Council; the Frontline Technologies: Aesop customer agreement for 2020-21; and the Strategic Solutions agreement for 2020-21.
• approved a memorandum of understanding for the hosting of education intern and practicum students with Defiance College from July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
• set fees for grades K-5 at $60; grades 6-8 at $55; and set fees for Fairview High School students dependent on classes taken.
• okayed the elementary school and extracurricular handbooks for 2020-21.
• approved the following athletic event prices for 2020-21, as set by the Green Meadows Conference: football and boys basketball: presale — adults $6; students $4. Gate — $6. Volleyball, girls basketball and wrestling: gate — adults $6; students $4. freshman basketball (when not included with JV/varsity event) and junior high events: gate — adults $4; students $2. All-year passes: students — $75; family $300; non-residential senior $50.
