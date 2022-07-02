Fairview Elementary School will be welcoming Amy Hammer, as new principal at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Hammer has held the position of assistant elementary principal at Fairview for three years.
Previously, she was the elementary school principal at Antwerp, where she is originally from. Not only has she held the position of principal, but she has also held the positions of director of curriculum and technology, and was a first grade teacher.
Hammer attended Defiance College where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in childhood education. She then went on to receive her master’s degree in elementary reading and literacy from Walden University, and then a master’s in educational leadership from Concordia University.
She originally did not envision herself in administration, and always thought she would just pick a grade level and teach for the next 30 years since she loved teaching.
However, Hammer found her passion for administration when she began to join various committees for tech and intervention. She began to desire becoming an administrator and then took up the principal position in Antwerp.
When asked what part of administration she enjoys, Hammer replied, “I like getting to see students from start to finish.”
The most challenging aspect she found about switching from teaching to administration is the increase in charges. When one is teaching, Hammer said, they have a classroom of 16-24 kids. In comparison, as an administrator, the number of people to take care of multiplies — it is the entire school.
However, her long years in education have given her the ability to adapt to change fairly well.
“(In education) ideas are constantly changing. I think I’ve always been used to adapting, and that helped in administration because you’re constantly adapting and making sure teachers and kids are taken care of,” she expanded.
Hammer feels that a principal’s role in the school environment is that of a leader and a leader’s job, she said, is to take care of the people they work with.
“Creating an environment where everyone feels valued is the role I believe a principal plays,” she summarized.
Hammer expressed that she has been very lucky to work with a good team at Fairview that has been accomplishing great things the last few years. In her new position, she hopes to build on those, continue working with staff to keep moving forward and making the school a place that people want to send their kids, and teachers want to work at.
“I’m super excited to get the year started,” Hammer imparted.
