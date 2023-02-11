SHERWOOD — Fairview High School is one of 10 schools wrapping up a pilot engineering course offered through the University of Texas.
The course is called “Engineering 3” and it is the third and most advanced installment in Fairview’s growing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum.
Engineering courses were introduced to the high school in 2017, according to instructor Ray Breininger, who has been in charge of STEM at Fairview High School since it began.
Breininger explained that the school wanted to offer STEM for the high school students and found the University of Texas’s course layout the most fitting and practical to implement. Engineering 1 became the first STEM class established, allowing for those interested to gain an introductory to an engineering pathway.
The course allowed students a taste of vast engineering fields from mechanical to chemical to civil to electrical. They even got to experienced computer and aerospace engineering. The coursework was heavily project based and hands-on. Through the assignments, students designed, coded, built and launched.
Continuing with their partnership with the University of Texas, an Engineering 2 course was in the works for the school around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. This, Breininger said, caused the classwork to adapt to the changes the school underwent at the time. Despite its initial setback, the class has been a successful part of the school’s STEM curriculum for the past two years.
With the implementation of Engineering 3 this past school year, students are able to utilize what they have learned from the first two courses. Breininger admitted that the numbers for these extracurricular courses have seen a dip in numbers post COVID-19.
Classes of 15-30 students have become 5-10 and Engineering 3 itself only has two students enrolled for its pilot run: Quinton Smith and Ava Breyman.
However, low enrollment does not deter Breininger. He is impressed by the numbers they do have considering the size and location of the school as well as the simple fact that STEM just doesn’t interest everyone.
He continued to praise the benefits of having these courses offered at Fairview.
“All of the engineering classes have a common thread,” Breininger explained. “They basically build the kids’ problem solving and teamwork skills.”
The engineering classes are unique in its grouping methods. Students are required to complete two surveys in order to determine what type of learner they are.
They then are assigned a color code based on these results. Groups, no matter how large or small, will consist of people with different codes from one another.
Breininger said this creates a stronger, more effective group. In having people who think differently operate in a team together, it makes the learning experience more well-rounded versus when groups are homogeneously grouped, he pointed out.
“Probelm solving skills are universal, they apply to all classes and disciplines,” he continued in sharing STEM course attributes. “They’re getting a real-life opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in a professional setting with others who think different. ...They have to critique each other, give each other feedback and constructively analyze how their peers did with their projects.”
The two students in Engineering 3 in particular are working on projects that help people as well. They have been tasked to identify a community need and create a solution for that need.
It is a process that incorporates every element they have been taught so far at Fairview High School and it is in the form of a year-long project.
The STEM curriculum, Breininger added lastly, is an “outstanding and amazing opportunity” for 14 to 18-year-olds in preparing them for the workforce.
“I am so happy for our district to be able to offer this and I am so grateful for them to offer this. I went to school here, came here to teach and spent the second half of my career here. I am absolutely blown away,” he shared.
He never had these options when he attended Fairview and he was excited to announce with the addition of Engineering 3, a complete engineering pathway is now possible for Fairview students.
