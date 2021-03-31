SHERWOOD — For the past three years, students at Fairview Middle School have been learning how to write code for robots, and write computer programming, thanks in large part to grant funds received by the school.
Students in seventh grade have the opportunity to learn how to write code for mini-robots in science class, while also learning computer programming in programming class. Those classes then open up an opportunity for students to take introduction to engineering as an eighth grader.
For the past few days, students in Trisha Schlachter's seventh-grade science class have formed teams to build a themed obstacle course, for which they will write code for a Sphero Mini robot ball to complete.
Schlachter explained grant money from the Cooper Family Foundation, and the Donors Choose Grant (to which community members donate), helped purchase the coding curriculum, which includes the robots. In the past three years, Schlachter has watched her students excel at the curriculum.
"What they do with me in my science class, and in Mr. (Ray) Breininger's class (programming), gets them ready for introduction to engineering next year," said Schlachter. "Over the years, I have noticed it is easier for me to teach coding to the kids because many of them are writing code for their own devices at home. Through the grants, we've been able to build up our curriculum and materials, including robots and 3-D printers."
For this particular assignment, each group of students will be graded on obstacle-course design that must be unique, include inclines, tunnels, etc ..., and be colorful. In addition, the structure of the obstacle course must be solid to withstand handling.
Coding of the Sphero Mini robot ball must include sounds, color changes and difficult turns. In addition, the robot ball must make it through the obstacle course in less than eight minutes.
Seventh graders Kalvin Woodring, Brett Zeedyk and James Smith created a junkyard obstacle course, before writing the code that will make their Sphero Mini robot ball navigate the obstacle course. As of Tuesday, they had gotten their robot ball to navigate about 3/4 of the course, with just one day to finish.
"We hadn't seen anybody do a junkyard course, so that's how we came up with the idea," said Zeedyk. "I really enjoyed working on building the obstacle course, and some of the coding."
Said Woodring: "The most fun part of the assignment for me, was helping to design and build the obstacle course."
Said Smith: "It (the Sphero Mini) is made with block coding, so basically you just snap the blocks in and tell it what you want it to do. It's not overly hard, but it's difficult at times."
The trio shared in addition to working with the Sphero Mini robot ball, they've also written code for an Ozobot robot, which uses wheels to move.
"In order to be done, we just need to make our course a little bit nicer, and finish the coding. We're close now," said Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.