SHERWOOD — Earning a perfect score was always the goal, doing it on her last try made it even better.
Marissa Sims, a senior at Fairview High School and the daughter of Kevin and Holly Sims, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36 on her fourth and final attempt on the college aptitude test.
Sims, a 4.0 student who is involved in volleyball, archery, student council, National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl and the school newspaper, is part of fewer than half of 1% of students who earn the ACT top score. In the U.S. high school class of 2020, only 5,579 out of 1.67 million students earned a 36.
“I was so happy when I learned I scored a 36, I was not expecting it at all,” said Sims. “When I found out, I was home alone at the time, so I called my mom and dad and I told them, ‘I got a 36!’ My parents congratulated me ... it was a pretty special moment.”
The ACT consists of tests in English, math, reading and science, with each portion scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for the ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included with the ACT composite score.
“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin in a press release. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year college and universities across the United States.
Sims took several practice tests, and the ACT test three times, prior to scoring a 36 on her fourth try. She scored a 34 in each of her other three attempts.
“I knew going into my fourth attempt, it was going to be my last time taking it,” said Sims. “I had scored a 34 on each of the first three tests, but they had each been different sub-scores. I scored a 36 in reading and English each time, but I would sometimes score higher on science, or sometimes higher on math. The last time, I was just hoping for everything to come together and it did. It was great.
“I kept improving every time, I just wanted to see if I could make it work just one time, but if I didn’t, a 34 is a real good score,” added Sims.
When asked about her future after graduation from Fairview High School, Sims shared she has/will be applying to several colleges and universities, with a focus on studying biomedical engineering. With a score of 36, Sims will mostly likely have several suitors, however, she lists Duke as her “dream school.”
“I have a lot of options, so I will look at all of them so I can find the best place for me to broaden my horizons,” said Sims. “I want to study biomedical engineering, but I’m not 100% sure if I will apply for medical school after I earn my undergraduate degree, or become a biomedical engineer so I can help people at the intersection of medicine and technology.”
After taking the ACT her first time, Sims went with her mom on a work trip to North Carolina, where she toured the Duke campus and fell in love.
“My mom asked me to come with her to North Carolina and tour Duke’s campus,” began Sims. “When you hear about great colleges, you think of Harvard and the Ivy League, I didn’t know much about Duke, except for basketball. When we went there, I learned Duke is a great academic school and I just fell in love with the campus. I love that it has a great mix of academics and athletics, I think I would get a really well-rounded college experience there.”
Sims shared she believes anyone can do well on the ACT, if they put in the time to do their best.
“If I had to give one piece of advice, take practice tests because it helps your timing, it also helps you develop your strategy for the test,” said Sims. “Keep trying and don’t be afraid to take it more than once, believe in yourself and you will do amazing things.
“I’m just so grateful for everyone who has helped me academically, especially my teachers at Fairview. They helped make this possible,” added Sims.
