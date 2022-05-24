SHERWOOD — Central Local Schools is in the process of searching for a new elementary school principal.
The district’s board of education accepted the resignation of Elementary Principal Sherrie Brown during its recent monthly meeting. According to Superintendent Steve Arnold, Brown has accepted a position as elementary principal at Evergreen Local Schools District in Fulton County.
Arnold said he hopes to recommend a new elementary principal to the board at the next meeting on June 13.
“We wish Ms. Brown well at her new position, and we hope to present a recommendation in June,” said Arnold.
The superintendent also reported on the current teacher evaluation system.
“Whenever anything new is implemented there is always a growth period. I am pleased to say that with the new evaluation system in place, the principals and teachers all worked well together,” Arnold reported.
Also on the agenda was the treasurer’s presentation of the five-year forecast. Each year, the treasurer must present a projection of the financial outlook for the district based on tax income and spending reports. Kerry Samples, Fairview’s treasurer/CFO, has forecast that the district is doing well, but that by the third year will be into deficit spending. Asked about the seriousness of that situation, Arnold commented.
“Well, I don’t want to downplay it. We plan on being in deficit spending by the third year of the current five-year plan. With the recent passage of our levy, we plan to be able to maintain current finances for the foreseeable future,” noted Arnold.
In the midst of phase II of building and grounds updates, the school is currently planning some drainage work on the campus as well as excavation work behind the ballfields. This summer, the plans are to get the hallways painted in the middle and high schools.
In other news, the board:
• will pass out the programs at the indoor graduation ceremony Sunday.
• passed increases in lunch prices.
• entered into executive sessions, but no action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.