Fairview Olivia Ricica

Olivia Ricica
Parents: Bob and Audra Ricica, Bryan.
Activities and awards: GMC All-Scholar Athlete, English 10 award, volleyball, basketball, softball, student council, National Honor Society, nursery at FCC, Night to Shine.
Post high school plans: Olivia will study at Anderson University in Indiana on an Edwards Merit Scholarship, an Honors Program Scholarship, a President's Academic Scholarship, an Honorary Hoosier award, and a Fairview Athletic Boosters' Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.