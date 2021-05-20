Fairview Olivia Ricica

Parents: Bob and Audra Ricica, Bryan.

Activities and awards: GMC All-Scholar Athlete, English 10 award, volleyball, basketball, softball, student council, National Honor Society, nursery at FCC, Night to Shine.

Post high school plans: Olivia will study at Anderson University in Indiana on an Edwards Merit Scholarship, an Honors Program Scholarship, a President's Academic Scholarship, an Honorary Hoosier award, and a Fairview Athletic Boosters' Scholarship.

