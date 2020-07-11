Seventh-graders
All A’s
Elijah Adkins
Avalos Arriaga
Addalyn Beardsley
Allison Beardsley
Elizabeth Bok
Aiden Casterline
Jesse Coolman
Allison Cuffle
Aicha Diaw
Calee Dockery
Brett Grine
Kortney Grinnell
Dawson Hartz
Addyson Harwell
Summer Hiler
Ava Kepler
McKenna Kimpel
Cole Mack
Alexander Macsay
John Marlin
Kayla Mavis
Cole McStoots
Eli Meyer
Chloe Rettig
Heidy Romero
Bethany Shininger
Camden Singer
Abigail Smith
Natalie Timbrook
Alexa VanArsdalen
Boden VanderMade
Cheyenne Zeedyk
A’s and B’s
Kameron Canfield
Ava Colbert
Parker Colbert
Katy Gebers
Delaney Grant
Jeremiah Hammon
Emily Hoot
Selah Hull
AyDan Judd
Payton Kimpel
Cash King
Casey Lucas
Makenzie Modert
Alivia Moser
Abbigal Ramey
Bryce Reineck
Daven Reyes
Robert Seibert
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Klayton Boland
Ava Breyman
Madisyn Clark
Kelly Crites
Haley Hammer
Dalton Haver
Jack Karzynow
Kasen Kauffman
Jacob Krill
Nathan Olinger
Brittany Pollard
Brooklyn Sims
Bethany Singer
Savanna Singer
Braylin Snyder
Abigail Sprow
Alyisa Stone
Alexis Taylor
Andrew Timbrook
Sierra Watson
Breaven Williams
Brady Zeedyk
Emma Zeedyk
A’s and B’s
Miguel Garcia
Silvia Hurtig
Cory Mavis
Sydney Merritt
Andrew Mosier
Ethan Panico
Brooke Pollard
Kyle Rabe
Dawson Sines
Emilee Treace
Aubryn Viers
Nevada Vogelsong
Seth White
Gracie Willitzer
Grace Wright
