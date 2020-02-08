Seventh-graders
All A’s
Eli Adkins
Vianey Arriaga Avalos
Allison Beardsley
Elizabeth Bok
Aiden Casterline
Allison Cuffle
Kortney Grinnell
Dawson Hartz
Addyson Harwell
Summer Hiler
McKenna Kimpel
Cole Mack
Alex Macsay
Kayla Mavis
Eli Meyer
Heidy Romero
Bethany Shininger
Abigail Smith
Natalie Timbrook
Alexa VanArsdalen
Boden VanderMade
A’s and B’s
Addalyn Beardsley
Courtney Bennett
Kameron Canfield
Caden Carpenter
Jesse Coolman
Calee Dockery
Faith Gears
Katy Gebers
Brett Grine
Jeremiah Hammon
Emily Hetrick
Emily Hoot
Dylan Huard
Ava Kepler
Casey Lucas
John Marlin
Cole McStoots
Alivia Moser
Delleshae Saxton
Madisen Sharp
Jocelynn Smith
Cheyenne Zeedyk
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Ava Breyman
Kelly Crites
Haley Hammer
Dalton Haver
Jack Karzynow
Kasen Kauffman
Nathan Olinger
Kyle Rabe
Brooklyn Sims
Bethany Singer
Savanna Singer
Braylin Snyder
Abigail Sprow
Alyisa Stone
Andrew Timbrook
Emma Zeedyk
A’s and B’s
Klayton Boland
Aspen Brubaker
Madisyn Clark
Miguel Garcia
Silvia Hurtig
Samantha Nichole
Carter Krill
Cory Mavis
Sidney Merritt
Andrew Mosier
Ethan Panico
Brittany Pollard
Brooke Pollard
Carson Sims
Dawson Sines
Eli Sponseller
Alexis Taylor
Caden Thompson
Emilee Treace
Nevada Vogelsong
Sierra Watson
Seth White
Breaven Williams
Gracie Willitzer
Ethan Winger
Grace Wright
Brady Zeedyk
