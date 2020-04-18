Eighth-graders
All A’s
Ava Breyman
Madisyn Clark
Kelly Crites
Miguel Garcia
Haley Hammer
Dalton Haver
Jack Karzynow
Kasen Kauffman
Cory Mavis
Nathan Olinger
Brooklyn Sims
Bethany Singer
Savanna Singer
Braylin Snyder
Alyisa Stone
Andrew Timbrook
Nevada Vogelsong
A’s and B’s
Klayton Boland
Silvia Hurtig
Jacob Krill
Patience Lewis
Sydney Merritt
Andrew Mosier
Ethan Panico
Brittany Pollard
Brooke Pollard
Kyle Rabe
Carson Sims
Dawson Sines
Eli Sponseller
Abigail Sprow
Alexis Taylor
Sierra Watson
Breaven Williams
Ethan Winger
Meika Wolfrum
Brady Zeedyk
Emma Zeedyk
Seventh-graders
All A’s
Elijah Adkins
Avalos Arriaga
Addalyn Beardsley
Elizabeth Bok
Aiden Casterline
Jesse Coolman
Addyson Harwell
Summer Hiler
McKenna Kimpel
Cash King
Casey Lucas
Cole Mack
Alexander Macsay
Kayla Mavis
Cole McStoots
Eli Meyer
Bethany Shininger
Natalie Timbrook
Alexa VanArsdalen
VanderMade Boden
A’s and B’s
Allison Beardsley
Caden Carpenter
Ava Colbert
Parker Colbert
Allison Cuffle
Aicha Diaw
Calee Dockery
Faith Gears
Katy Gebers
Delaney Grant
Brett Grine
Kortney Grinnell
Jeremiah Hammon
Abigail Haney
Dawson Hartz
Emily Hetrick
Scott Hicks
Carter Hill
Emily Hoot
Ava Kepler
Payton Kimpel
Jacob Ladd
John Marlin
Abbigal Ramey
Chloe Rettig
Daven Reyes
Heidy Romero
Kale Salyers
Delleshae Saxton
Tyson Scantlen
Jayci Schooley
Kasen Schooley
Robert Seibert
Abigail Smith
Jonathan Yagel
Cheyenne Zeedyk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.