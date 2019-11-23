Eighth-graders
All A’s
Klayton Boland
Ava Breyman
Madisyn Clark
Miguel Garcia
Haley Hammer
Dalton Haver
Jack Karzynow
Kasen Kauffman
Nathan Olinger
Kyle Rabe
Brooklyn Sims
Bethany Singer
Savanna Singer
Braylin Snyder
Eli Sponseller
Abigail Sprow
Alyisa Stone
Andrew Timbrook
Sierra Watson
Emma Zeedyk
A’s and B’s
Aspen Brubaker
Natalie Cline
Kelly Crites
Austin Damron
JackLynn Delno
Kendra Havens
Madison Hill
Silvia Hurtig
Jacob Krill
Cory Mavis
Sydney Merritt
Andrew Mosier
Dameion Mseis
Ethan Panico
Brittany Pollard
Brooke Pollard
Carson Sims
Dawson Sines
Savannah Smith
Alexis Taylor
Caden Thompson
Emilee Treace
Nevada Vogelsong
Seth White
Breaven Williams
Gracie Willitzer
Ethan Winger
Meika Wolfrum
Grace Wright
Brady Zeedyk
Seventh-graders
All A’s
Elijah Adkins
Vianey Arriaga Avalos
Addalyn Beardsley
Allison Beardsley
Courtney Bennett
Elizabeth Bok
Jesse Coolman
Kortney Grinnell
Dawson Hartz
Addyson Harwell
McKenna Kimpel
Cole Mack
Alexander Macsay
Kayla Mavis
Cole McStoots
Eli Meyer
Bethany Shininger
Natalie Timbrook
Alexa VanArsdalen
Boden VanderMade
Cheyenne Zeedyk
A’s and B’s
Hoyt Brown
Kameron Canfield
Caden Carpenter
Aiden Casterline
Allison Cuffle
Aicha Diaw
Calee Dockery
Presley Fletcher
Austin Gates
Faith Gears
Katy Gebers
Brett Grine
Abigail Haney
Logan Hardy
Scott Hicks
Summer Hiler
Selah Hull
AyDan Judd
Ava Kepler
Cash King
Colev Laguna
Jorja Lambert
Casey Lucas
John Marlin
Xena Mendez
Makenzie Modert
Alivia Moser
Desteni Mseis
Zachary Pettit
Abbigal Ramey
Bryce Reineck
Chloe Rettig
Daven Reyes
Heidy Romero
Kale Salyers
Delleshae Saxton
Tyson Scantlen
Robert Seibert
Abigail Smith
Jocelynn Smith
