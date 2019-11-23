Eighth-graders

All A’s

Klayton Boland

Ava Breyman

Madisyn Clark

Miguel Garcia

Haley Hammer

Dalton Haver

Jack Karzynow

Kasen Kauffman

Nathan Olinger

Kyle Rabe

Brooklyn Sims

Bethany Singer

Savanna Singer

Braylin Snyder

Eli Sponseller

Abigail Sprow

Alyisa Stone

Andrew Timbrook

Sierra Watson

Emma Zeedyk

A’s and B’s

Aspen Brubaker

Natalie Cline

Kelly Crites

Austin Damron

JackLynn Delno

Kendra Havens

Madison Hill

Silvia Hurtig

Jacob Krill

Cory Mavis

Sydney Merritt

Andrew Mosier

Dameion Mseis

Ethan Panico

Brittany Pollard

Brooke Pollard

Carson Sims

Dawson Sines

Savannah Smith

Alexis Taylor

Caden Thompson

Emilee Treace

Nevada Vogelsong

Seth White

Breaven Williams

Gracie Willitzer

Ethan Winger

Meika Wolfrum

Grace Wright

Brady Zeedyk

Seventh-graders

All A’s

Elijah Adkins

Vianey Arriaga Avalos

Addalyn Beardsley

Allison Beardsley

Courtney Bennett

Elizabeth Bok

Jesse Coolman

Kortney Grinnell

Dawson Hartz

Addyson Harwell

McKenna Kimpel

Cole Mack

Alexander Macsay

Kayla Mavis

Cole McStoots

Eli Meyer

Bethany Shininger

Natalie Timbrook

Alexa VanArsdalen

Boden VanderMade

Cheyenne Zeedyk

A’s and B’s

Hoyt Brown

Kameron Canfield

Caden Carpenter

Aiden Casterline

Allison Cuffle

Aicha Diaw

Calee Dockery

Presley Fletcher

Austin Gates

Faith Gears

Katy Gebers

Brett Grine

Abigail Haney

Logan Hardy

Scott Hicks

Summer Hiler

Selah Hull

AyDan Judd

Ava Kepler

Cash King

Colev Laguna

Jorja Lambert

Casey Lucas

John Marlin

Xena Mendez

Makenzie Modert

Alivia Moser

Desteni Mseis

Zachary Pettit

Abbigal Ramey

Bryce Reineck

Chloe Rettig

Daven Reyes

Heidy Romero

Kale Salyers

Delleshae Saxton

Tyson Scantlen

Robert Seibert

Abigail Smith

Jocelynn Smith

Load comments