Fairview Middle School received a $1,000 grant from The Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 to help with the cost of their recent tournament and general expenses for their sixth grade program. Pictured in the background are the fifth grade team. In the foreground are David Miller, Assistant Coach, and Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge Administrator.
