Fairview Kiersten Cline

Kiersten Cline
Parents: Sarah Vogelsong and Pete Cline, Sherwood.
Activities and awards: Top Archaeology award, GMC Scholar, co-editor of the Warrior yearbook, National Honor Society Communications Officer, helped mentor elementary kids, umpiring, throw paint for color run, Central Shares.
Post high school plans: Kiersten will study occupational therapy with an undergrad of psychology on a North Western Electric Scholarship, and an Ohio Electric Co-op at The Ohio State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.