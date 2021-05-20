Fairview Kiersten Cline

Parents: Sarah Vogelsong and Pete Cline, Sherwood.

Activities and awards: Top Archaeology award, GMC Scholar, co-editor of the Warrior yearbook, National Honor Society Communications Officer, helped mentor elementary kids, umpiring, throw paint for color run, Central Shares.

Post high school plans: Kiersten will study occupational therapy with an undergrad of psychology on a North Western Electric Scholarship, and an Ohio Electric Co-op at The Ohio State University.

