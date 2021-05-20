Fairview Karrie Smith

Parents: Jeff and Janet Smith, Edgerton.

Activities and awards: Honors diploma, Art I award, three-sport GMC Scholar Athlete, District VII Basketball Academic Achievement award, cross country, basketball, track, student council secretary, National Honor Society vice president, Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership group, Merry Workers 4-H club secretary, Defiance County 4-H camp counselor.

Post-high school plans: Karrie will study environmental science at Northwest State Community College on a VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship, a Bryan Times Academic All-Star scholarship, and a Northwest State Presidential Scholarship.

