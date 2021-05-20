Fairview Karrie Smith

Karrie Smith
Parents: Jeff and Janet Smith, Edgerton.
Activities and awards: Honors diploma, Art I award, three-sport GMC Scholar Athlete, District VII Basketball Academic Achievement award, cross country, basketball, track, student council secretary, National Honor Society vice president, Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership group, Merry Workers 4-H club secretary, Defiance County 4-H camp counselor.
Post-high school plans: Karrie will study environmental science at Northwest State Community College on a VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship, a Bryan Times Academic All-Star scholarship, and a Northwest State Presidential Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.