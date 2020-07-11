Seniors
All A’s
Nicholas Breininger
Hannah Burroughs
Chelsea Dockery
Kelsey Garcia
Brayden Kolb
Cade Polter
Adrianna Roth
A’s and B’s
Josiah Adkins
Kendall Baker
Garrett Bennett
Julianna Berger
Mariah Dunlap
Noah Gibbs
Samantha Kime
Megan Leichty
Dominic Mansel-Pleydell
Riley Mealer
Ian Rhodes
Alexis Rucker
Trey Scantlen
Alistair Smith
Seth Snyder
Adriana Weaver
Christopher Yagel
Juniors
All A’s
Anna Ankney
Grace Brandt
Kiersten Cline
Aaron Layman
Leah Layman
Michelle Marshall
Brook Mavis
Cassandra Mavis
Chelsea McCreery
Elizabeth Meyer
Olivia Ricica
Emerald Rittenhouse Starbuck
Edie Roehrig
Emily Singer
Karrie Smith
Luke Timbrook
Noah Volz
Russell Zeedyk
A’s and B’s
Ronald Adkins
Linda Arend
Alexandra Beam
Kaden Blair
Amaya Boyd
Merrick Breckler
Chase Budd
Abigail Imber
Corbin Keegan
Riley Krill
Ashley Kunesh
Bryan Lucas
Douglas Rakes
Erin Reineck
Ryan Richards
Cade Ripke
Tori Scantlen
Clair Shininger
Hannah Shininger
Caleb Skinner
Shilo Sprague
Sophomores
All A’s
Nathaniel Adkins
Summer Bates
Katherine Berger
Katelyn Bergman
Grace Bok
Samuel Clemens
Brendan Degryse
Lena Goble
Daniel Hammon
Hannah Harbourt
Lorelle Hetrick
Grace Hinkle
Savannah Kleinhen
Kaylin Mack
Andrea Macsay
Amelia Metz
Samuel Miller
Samantha Moore
Stephanie Moore
Colt Osmun
Brooke Phillips
Jacob Pollard
Jamie Reineck
Stephanie Robinson
Alyson Saul
Marissa Sims
Reed Singer
Ethan Underwood
Graciela Valle
Aspen Watson
Emma Wynne
Blake Zeedyk
Kaitlyn Zeedyk
A’s and B’s
Wendy Arend
Ashley Betz
Jace Chapman
Jenna Collins
Olivea Fleming
Kayleigh Garza
Ethan Grant
Brady Karzynow
Easton Kime
Grace Krill
Alyssa Merritt
Weston Minic
Samantha Rohrs
Isaac Shininger
Levi Sudholtz
Brianna Swank
Jonah Vollmer
Eva Wermer
Freshmen
All A’s
Zoe Appel
Julia Arend
Michael Betz
Criszanta Bodi
Gracie Brown
Miranda Dunlap
Riley Froelich
Jackson Grine
Mykenzi Hartz
D’Andre Hastings
Kialyn Keegan
Emma Kolb
Mackayla Mack
Michael Mansel-Pleydell
Molly McGuire
Alkee Miller
Allison Rhodes
Brenna Rice
Paige Ricica
Olivia Rittenhouse
Abbigale Sanchez
Elizabeth Sliter
Lester Smith
Quinton Smith
Mikayla Timbrook
Charlotte Vogelsong
Dylan Winger
Carrie Zeedyk
A’s and B’s
Robert Bennett
Hannah Colbert
Addison Douse
Dylan Gebers
Ashley Krill
Summer Krill
Adam Lashaway
Ashley Lockwood
Heidi Miller
Brody Retcher
Cayden Sharp
Abram Shininger
Elijah Shininger
Jeffrey Smith
