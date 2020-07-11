Seniors

All A’s

Nicholas Breininger

Hannah Burroughs

Chelsea Dockery

Kelsey Garcia

Brayden Kolb

Cade Polter

Adrianna Roth

A’s and B’s

Josiah Adkins

Kendall Baker

Garrett Bennett

Julianna Berger

Mariah Dunlap

Noah Gibbs

Samantha Kime

Megan Leichty

Dominic Mansel-Pleydell

Riley Mealer

Ian Rhodes

Alexis Rucker

Trey Scantlen

Alistair Smith

Seth Snyder

Adriana Weaver

Christopher Yagel

Juniors

All A’s

Anna Ankney

Grace Brandt

Kiersten Cline

Aaron Layman

Leah Layman

Michelle Marshall

Brook Mavis

Cassandra Mavis

Chelsea McCreery

Elizabeth Meyer

Olivia Ricica

Emerald Rittenhouse Starbuck

Edie Roehrig

Emily Singer

Karrie Smith

Luke Timbrook

Noah Volz

Russell Zeedyk

A’s and B’s

Ronald Adkins

Linda Arend

Alexandra Beam

Kaden Blair

Amaya Boyd

Merrick Breckler

Chase Budd

Abigail Imber

Corbin Keegan

Riley Krill

Ashley Kunesh

Bryan Lucas

Douglas Rakes

Erin Reineck

Ryan Richards

Cade Ripke

Tori Scantlen

Clair Shininger

Hannah Shininger

Caleb Skinner

Shilo Sprague

Sophomores

All A’s

Nathaniel Adkins

Summer Bates

Katherine Berger

Katelyn Bergman

Grace Bok

Samuel Clemens

Brendan Degryse

Lena Goble

Daniel Hammon

Hannah Harbourt

Lorelle Hetrick

Grace Hinkle

Savannah Kleinhen

Kaylin Mack

Andrea Macsay

Amelia Metz

Samuel Miller

Samantha Moore

Stephanie Moore

Colt Osmun

Brooke Phillips

Jacob Pollard

Jamie Reineck

Stephanie Robinson

Alyson Saul

Marissa Sims

Reed Singer

Ethan Underwood

Graciela Valle

Aspen Watson

Emma Wynne

Blake Zeedyk

Kaitlyn Zeedyk

A’s and B’s

Wendy Arend

Ashley Betz

Jace Chapman

Jenna Collins

Olivea Fleming

Kayleigh Garza

Ethan Grant

Brady Karzynow

Easton Kime

Grace Krill

Alyssa Merritt

Weston Minic

Samantha Rohrs

Isaac Shininger

Levi Sudholtz

Brianna Swank

Jonah Vollmer

Eva Wermer

Freshmen

All A’s

Zoe Appel

Julia Arend

Michael Betz

Criszanta Bodi

Gracie Brown

Miranda Dunlap

Riley Froelich

Jackson Grine

Mykenzi Hartz

D’Andre Hastings

Kialyn Keegan

Emma Kolb

Mackayla Mack

Michael Mansel-Pleydell

Molly McGuire

Alkee Miller

Allison Rhodes

Brenna Rice

Paige Ricica

Olivia Rittenhouse

Abbigale Sanchez

Elizabeth Sliter

Lester Smith

Quinton Smith

Mikayla Timbrook

Charlotte Vogelsong

Dylan Winger

Carrie Zeedyk

A’s and B’s

Robert Bennett

Hannah Colbert

Addison Douse

Dylan Gebers

Ashley Krill

Summer Krill

Adam Lashaway

Ashley Lockwood

Heidi Miller

Brody Retcher

Cayden Sharp

Abram Shininger

Elijah Shininger

Jeffrey Smith

