Fairview High Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck

Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck
Parents: Rosemary Rittenhouse and Travis Starbuck, Ney.
Activities and awards: Top honors Chemistry II, National Honor Society, varsity softball, varsity swim, travel ball, lifeguard, Days Piranhas club swim team, volunteer at YMCA as swim assistant, timing swim meets.
Post high school plans: Emerald will study chemical engineering or chemistry at The University of Cincinnati on a CEAS-College Engineering and Applied Sciences Scholarship, and a Cincinnatus Century Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.