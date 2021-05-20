Fairview High Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck

Rittenhouse-Starbuck

Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck

Parents: Rosemary Rittenhouse and Travis Starbuck, Ney.

Activities and awards: Top honors Chemistry II, National Honor Society, varsity softball, varsity swim, travel ball, lifeguard, Days Piranhas club swim team, volunteer at YMCA as swim assistant, timing swim meets.

Post high school plans: Emerald will study chemical engineering or chemistry at The University of Cincinnati on a CEAS-College Engineering and Applied Sciences Scholarship, and a Cincinnatus Century Scholarship.

