Cassandra Mavis

Cassandra Mavis

Top Scholar

Parents: Scott and Jenny Mavis

Activities and awards: Defiance County Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award, Fairview FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, cross country, basketball, softball, Saint Patrick Catholic Church youth group.

Post high school plans: Cassandra will study agribusiness at The Ohio State University on an Ohio FFA Foundation Earl "Doc" Kanter Scholarship.

