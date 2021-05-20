Cassandra Mavis
Top Scholar
Parents: Scott and Jenny Mavis
Activities and awards: Defiance County Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award, Fairview FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, cross country, basketball, softball, Saint Patrick Catholic Church youth group.
Post high school plans: Cassandra will study agribusiness at The Ohio State University on an Ohio FFA Foundation Earl "Doc" Kanter Scholarship.
