Fairview High Aaron Layman

Parents: Dean and Gin Layman, Ney.

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, perfect attendance all four years, varsity football, track and field, National Honor Society, participated in Central Shares drive at Fairview High School, yard work and projects for community members.

Post high school plans: Aaron will study mechanical engineering at the University of Toledo on a Fairview Football Scholarship, on a Fairview Fund Scholarship, and on a Bryan Area Foundation Clarice Moats Scholarship.

