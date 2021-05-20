Stadium
May 30, 2021 02:00 PM
Guest Commencement Speaker: Superintendent
Student Commencement Speakers: Valedictorians
Superintendent: Stephen Arnold
Principal: Tim Breyman
Senior Class Adviser: John Echelbarger
Class President: Bryan Lucas
Vice President: Russ Zeedyk
Treasurer: Anna Ankney
Class Motto: Doesn't matter, get better
Class Colors: Black & Gold
Class Flower: White Rose
Class Song: "You're Gonna Miss This" - Trace Adkins
Ronald Lee Adkins III
Kayla Renee Andrist
Anna Jo Ankney
Linda Chandel Arend
Nathaniel Wesley Bany
Alexandra Star Beam
Kaden Isaac Blair
Austin Tyler Bostater
Amaya Arlene Boyd
Merrick John Breckler
Chase Alexxander Budd
Carson Nicholas Burroughs
Kirsten Rose Canfield
Kiersten Jo Cline
Reese Rae Copenhaver
Ricki Jo Copenhaver
Emily Rose-ellen Cupps
Jalee Vant Elson
Caleb Lee Frank
Nicholas Matthew Geissinger
Ashton Grace Gessner
Hallie Anne Hart
Kaleigh Jean Hart
Treyvon Amaru Hastings
Grace Della Hinkle
Treston Daniel Hoak
Ivielle Violet Hull
Abigail MaryJane Imber
Triston Larry Joost
Jaydyn Elizabeth Karzynow
Gunner David Kaylor
Corbin Josiah Keegan
Riley Michael Krill
Ashley Paige Kunesh
Aaron Austin Lashaway
Aaron David Layman
Leah Marie Layman
Blake Ledyard
Bryan Anthony Lucas
Michelle Nicole Marshall
Tyler Anthony Martin
Brook Julaine Mavis
Cassandra Ann Mavis
Chelsea Nicole McCreery
Elizabeth Reyne Meyer
Elizabeth Nicole Puffinberger
Douglas Edward Anthony Rakes
Karlee Marie Reed
Erin Elizabeth Reineck
Ryan James Richards
Olivia Evelyn Ricica
Cade Thomas Ripke
Emerald Jade Rittenhouse Starbuck
Edie Marion Roehrig
Colton James Saylor
Tori Grace Scantlen
Clair Ann Shininger
Hannah Agnes Shininger
Emily Elizabeth Singer
Caleb Andrew Skinner
Karrie Lee Smith
Shilo Irene Ann Sprague
Luke DeWayne Timbrook
Rylee Nicole Tressler
Noah Dale Volz
Cassandra Mae White
Russell Edward Zeedyk Jr.
