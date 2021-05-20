Stadium

May 30, 2021 02:00 PM

Guest Commencement Speaker: Superintendent

Student Commencement Speakers: Valedictorians

Superintendent: Stephen Arnold

Principal: Tim Breyman

Senior Class Adviser: John Echelbarger

Class President: Bryan Lucas

Vice President: Russ Zeedyk

Treasurer: Anna Ankney

Class Motto: Doesn't matter, get better

Class Colors: Black & Gold

Class Flower: White Rose

Class Song: "You're Gonna Miss This" - Trace Adkins

Ronald Lee Adkins III

Kayla Renee Andrist

Anna Jo Ankney

Linda Chandel Arend

Nathaniel Wesley Bany

Alexandra Star Beam

Kaden Isaac Blair

Austin Tyler Bostater

Amaya Arlene Boyd

Merrick John Breckler

Chase Alexxander Budd

Carson Nicholas Burroughs

Kirsten Rose Canfield

Kiersten Jo Cline

Reese Rae Copenhaver

Ricki Jo Copenhaver

Emily Rose-ellen Cupps

Jalee Vant Elson

Caleb Lee Frank

Nicholas Matthew Geissinger

Ashton Grace Gessner

Hallie Anne Hart

Kaleigh Jean Hart

Treyvon Amaru Hastings

Grace Della Hinkle

Treston Daniel Hoak

Ivielle Violet Hull

Abigail MaryJane Imber

Triston Larry Joost

Jaydyn Elizabeth Karzynow

Gunner David Kaylor

Corbin Josiah Keegan

Riley Michael Krill

Ashley Paige Kunesh

Aaron Austin Lashaway

Aaron David Layman

Leah Marie Layman

Blake Ledyard

Bryan Anthony Lucas

Michelle Nicole Marshall

Tyler Anthony Martin

Brook Julaine Mavis

Cassandra Ann Mavis

Chelsea Nicole McCreery

Elizabeth Reyne Meyer

Elizabeth Nicole Puffinberger

Douglas Edward Anthony Rakes

Karlee Marie Reed

Erin Elizabeth Reineck

Ryan James Richards

Olivia Evelyn Ricica

Cade Thomas Ripke

Emerald Jade Rittenhouse Starbuck

Edie Marion Roehrig

Colton James Saylor

Tori Grace Scantlen

Clair Ann Shininger

Hannah Agnes Shininger

Emily Elizabeth Singer

Caleb Andrew Skinner

Karrie Lee Smith

Shilo Irene Ann Sprague

Luke DeWayne Timbrook

Rylee Nicole Tressler

Noah Dale Volz

Cassandra Mae White

Russell Edward Zeedyk Jr.

