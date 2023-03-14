SHERWOOD — Nearly all present at the Central Local School Board of Education meeting here Monday evening acknowledged one particular staff member for her years of service to the district — Fairview Elementary School teacher, Lisa Nusbaum.
Nusbaum will be retiring after 34 years of employment at Fairview.
Superintendent Steve Arnold, Fairview Elementary School Principal Amy Hammer and board members all said their thanks to Nusbaum for her efforts and contribution. They wished her all the best and hoped she would enjoy good health and happiness throughout her retirement.
Her retirement will take effect on May 31.
Treasurer Kerry Samples briefly discussed Ohio’s biennial budget, taking note of its proposal to continue the phase in of the Fair School Funding Plan.
However, Samples gave some forewarning on another proposal, House Bill 1. The bill proposes to give the state a flat income tax rate, but Samples points out it also lowers assessment taxes from 35% to 31.5%.
He said rural communities like Sherwood would be hurt the worst from that, stating that it could cause the school district to lose $300,000 a year in funding.
As of right now, the bill has been introduced and is in a House committee.
Other highlights of the meeting were some accomplishments announced by Fairview High School principal, Tim Breyman and Principal Hammer.
For the high school, Breyman announced that all students who competed in the FCCLA regional competition received gold ratings on their projects.
Also, senior Robby Bennett participated in the state wrestling tournament in Columbus, placing sixth in the state in his respective weight class.
The school’s high school archery club did well too, Breyman shared, ranking ninth out of 26 teams in a state contest. Hammer noted that the elementary school archery club placed first out of 17 schools.
In other news, the board approved:
• the resignation of Alayna Jackson as an aide, effective March 3.
• the employment of Jodi Sanders as an aide, subject to assignment and pending all school board policies pertaining to employment are met as stated, effective for the remainder of the school year on a one-year limited contract.
• the following student activities: FCA yard games on April 16 and the senior scholarship program, May 21.
• the renewal agreement with Navigate for school safety software services effective April 1.
• authorization of the superintendent and treasurer to enroll the district in the NBHP workers compensation group rating program for calendar 2024.
• a service agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2023-24 school year for general services under RC 3213.845.
• membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2023-24 school year.
• the resolution with the Ohio Schools Council as presented.
• acceptance of the following donations: $500 from anonymous donor to the cafeteria fund for lunch accounts; $100 from Dale Appel to the Class of 2023; $50 from Taylor Insurance to the Class of 2024; $200 from Heart & Hands to the Class of 2024; $100 from Rex and Janie Haver to the Class of 2024; $100 from Ney Jaycees to the Class of 2024; $1,500 from an anonymous donor to the Class of 2024; $250 from Sherwood Mutual Telephone to the Class of 2024; $300 from Farmer American Legion to the Class of 2024; $50 from Sherwood State Bank to the Class of 2024; $50 from Joe and Becky Nester to the Class of 2024; $500 from Innovative Ag to the FFA fund; $200 from United Edge to the FFA fund; $1,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation to the archery fund; $250 from Farmer Fire Department to the archery fund.
Lastly, Central Local Schools will be closed on March 20, April 7 and April 10.
