Members of Fairview Elementary School’s archery club are shown in this photo. The team placed first at the Ohio NASP Championship at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus and was mentioned during Central Local Schools Board of Education meeting Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Amy McStoots

SHERWOOD — Nearly all present at the Central Local School Board of Education meeting here Monday evening acknowledged one particular staff member for her years of service to the district — Fairview Elementary School teacher, Lisa Nusbaum.


