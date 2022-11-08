Some members of the Fairview FFA chapter attended Central Local School’s Board of Education meeting Monday evening to talk about their experience attending the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The students gave a brief overview of the kind of activities they partook in during the trip. This included shopping at the various vendors in the convention center, touring plants utilizing agriscience technology, meeting college recruiters from across the nation and networking with ag companies for internship opportunities.
They also talked about the different sessions they attended, as well as the American FFA Degree ceremony. The American FFA Degree, said Fairview FFA chapter vice president Emma Zeedyk, is the highest degree an FFA member can obtain.
Cassandra Mavis and Clair Shininger of Fairview were both presented with this award at the convention.
According to teacher Jessica Nagel, the first American Degree awarded to a Fairview student was in 1996. Over 20 students have acquired the prestigious award in the last seven years.
In other business, the board approved:
• the employment of James Brown as a teacher for the 2022-23 school year, effective Oct. 24, on a one-year limited contract.
• the employment of Beverly Singer on a one-year supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year as social media liasion.
• the following classified substitutes for the 2022-23 school year: Alyssa Foor, custodian; Carey Rosebrook, custodian; Mary Wermer, food service.
• the employment of Erika Deetz as a substitute teacher, effective Oct. 17.
• the following student activity: middle school cheerleading competition at Big Walnut High School in Sunbury on Dec. 4.
• the purchase of replacement laptops for administrative staff at a cost of approximately $26,579.28.
• the contract with the LifeWise Academy Program as presented for the purpose of renting Central Local buses in times of need.
• the five-year financial forecast as presented.
• the following donations: $125 from Orthodontic Specialty Services to the general fund for art, $25 from Cuffle Holdings to the general fund for the newspaper, $25 from Kevin and Holly Sims to the general fund for the newspaper, $200 from Farm Estate Transition and Retirement to the general fund for the newspaper, $2,000 from United Way to the general fund for the ROX program, $400 from Farm Bureau to the FFA fund, $80 donation from Anthony Wayne Music Boosters to the band fund and $300 from JDS Autobody to the athletic reserve fund.
The meeting concluded with reminders from Superintendent Steve Arnold that there will be a one-hour early dismissal for the school on Nov. 22while students will not have classes Nov. 24-28 for Thanksgiving break.
