Fairview Emily Singer

Parents: James and Jackie Singer, Defiance.

Activities and awards: Top algebra 2 student, top English 11 student, top trigonometry/pre-calculus student, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership conference representative, golf, track, Student Council, National Honor Society treasurer, FCA leadership team, 4-H Club president, church youth group president, Christmas caroling, 2020 election poll worker, volunteer at school carnival, visit nursing homes.

Post high school plans: Emily will study mechanical engineering at the University of Toledo on a North Western Electric Children of Members ($750), VFW ($1,000), a David L. Connelly STEM scholarship ($1,000), a Fred and Alice Rieman scholarship ($1,000), and a University of Toledo merit scholarship ($6,000 renewable).

