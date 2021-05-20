Fairview Elizabeth Meyer

Valedictorian

Parents: Joseph and Diane Meyer, Ney.

Activities and awards: Honors diploma, National Honor Society, student council, band, cheerleading, musical, dance, community service through National Honor Society, holiday entertainment in local theaters, student mentoring, active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Post high school plans: Elizabeth will study nursing at St. Francis University, Fort Wayne, Ind., or at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, on a Fairview Fund Scholarship, and a Teacher's Association of Central Local Schools Scholarship.

