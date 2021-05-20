Fairview Elizabeth Meyer

Elizabeth Meyer
Valedictorian
Parents: Joseph and Diane Meyer, Ney.
Activities and awards: Honors diploma, National Honor Society, student council, band, cheerleading, musical, dance, community service through National Honor Society, holiday entertainment in local theaters, student mentoring, active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Post high school plans: Elizabeth will study nursing at St. Francis University, Fort Wayne, Ind., or at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, on a Fairview Fund Scholarship, and a Teacher's Association of Central Local Schools Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.