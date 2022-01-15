Fairview Elementary spelling bee winners named Jan 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abigail Dixon won the fifth grade spelling bee at Fairview with Brylee Thome as the runner-up. Pictured here are Dixon, left, and Thome after receiving their awards. Photo courtesy of Sherrie Brown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abigail Dixon won the fifth grade spelling bee at Fairview with Brylee Thome as the runner-up. Pictured here are Dixon (left)and Thome after receiving their awards. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spelling Bee Dixon Fifth Grade Fairview Elementary School Winner Runner-up Award Brylee Thome Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sheets' passing leaves legacy few can match U.S. 6 crash leaves one dead, one serious Ayersville welcomes new members, discusses levies Riedel announces run for U.S. 9th District Defiance County Republicans to redo vote Tuesday Trending Recipes
