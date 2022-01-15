FES spelling bee 2022

Abigail Dixon won the fifth grade spelling bee at Fairview with Brylee Thome as the runner-up. Pictured here are Dixon, left, and Thome after receiving their awards.

 Photo courtesy of Sherrie Brown

Abigail Dixon won the fifth grade spelling bee at Fairview with Brylee Thome as the runner-up. Pictured here are Dixon (left)and Thome after receiving their awards.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments