SHERWOOD — Fairview Elementary School hosted its first-ever Amazing Shake competition Jan. 21, with 60 fourth-grade students participating.
The students were asked to show poise and confidence in personal interactions with the 24 judges in attendance.
Some stations in Round 1 included: Interview Alley, Conversation Circle, Dress to Impress, Customer Service, Car Sales, Amazon Unboxing and Shark Tank.
Interview Alley and Conversation Circle tested the communication skills of students, as they answered questions in an interview setting and engaged others in conversation.
Dress to Impress focused on professional attire as students presented themselves in a positive light.
There were surprises along the way, however, at the end of the first round, the top 20 students were announced at a school-wide assembly.
Those 20 students will continue to build essential skills and professional behavior to compete in Round 2 March 18.
The students who advanced to Round 2 are: Rose Harris, Grace Zeedyk, Will Mavis, Levi Mavis, Eden Crawford, Meredith Alvarez, Chevelle Shaw, Liberty Becker, Natalie Beldon, Brenton Cuffle, Vera Escalera, Aleeah Dennis, Ava Ellert, Lilly Sheets, Austan Wiles, Rachel Ward, Maddie Meyer, Hallie Meyer, Sara Bok and Judah Evans.
The judges for Round 1 of the contest include: Sally Kovar, Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center; Abbie Singer, DaWanda VanBuskirk and Mallory Jurcevich, Spangler Candy Company; Katie Rakes, Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, Breininger & Rakes Attorneys at Law; Judge Karen Gallagher, Williams County Court of Common Pleas; and John Mansell-Pleydell, Northwest Ohio Computer Association.
Other judges include: Dave Karlstadt, Karlstadt Machining; Ron Kuhn, Kuhn Truck and RV; Dana Phipps, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office; Pastor Eric Moquin, St. John’s Lutheran Church; Ann Fitzenrider, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services; Robin Rex, and Jill McMullen, John Deere; Danielle Seip, Apache Dairy Bar; Lisa Kahlig, Cooper Farms Human Relations; Casey Gibson and Josh Winright, Jobvite; Mark Spaeth and Bob Minton, McNaughton-McKay Electric; Tyson Estle, Autosmart Chevrolet; Rhonda Samples, LifeWise coordinator; *Kristi Kimpel, Central Local Board of Education; and Cindy Fry, volunteer.
Fairview Elementary School plans to make the Amazing Shake an annual event.
