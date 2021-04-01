SHERWOOD — Students at Fairview Elementary School in grades K-5 recently took part in the 2021 Cereal Drive to help fill the Sherwood Food Pantry.
Beginning March 15, students were asked to bring in a total of 500 boxes of cereal, however, 1,835 boxes were collected. On Wednesday, the school celebrated the accomplishment with a “Pajama Day.” At 2:15 p.m., students and staff watched as the boxes of cereal were knocked down like dominoes throughout the halls of the school, before going outside to see teachers and administrators take part in a cereal-eating contest.
Title I teacher Curt Foust had the honor of knocking down the first box of cereal, with students cheering throughout the school.
Following the cereal-eating contest, won by third-grade teacher Denae Roose, students were allowed to pick out a box of their favorite cereal to take home. Students in Nic Alvarez’s third-grade class were allowed to take two boxes of cereal, after his class brought in the most boxes (400 total).
Both the cereal boxes being knocked over, and the cereal-eating contest, were livestreamed on the Fairview Elementary Facebook page.
In addition to the collected cereal boxes going to the Sherwood Food Pantry, some of the boxes will be used for school’s BackPack Buddy program, and others will be taken to churches in the Central Local School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.