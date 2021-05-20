Fairview Anna Ankney

Anna Ankney
Parents: Jeff and Christine Ankney, Ney.
Activities and awards: GMC Scholar Athlete, top accounting award, student council treasurer, National Honor Society, varsity softball, varsity volleyball, Central Shares, Clean Your Streams.
Post high school plans: Anna will study sports marketing and management at the University of Northwestern Ohio, Lima, on a UNOH Varsity Softball Athletic Scholarship.
