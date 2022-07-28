HAMLER — The Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education here viewed construction work completed on campus this summer and set its eyes on the new year with completion of staff contracts during its meeting Monday.
HAMLER — The Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education here viewed construction work completed on campus this summer and set its eyes on the new year with completion of staff contracts during its meeting Monday.
The board approved a three-year contract with the Patrick Henry Education Association (PHEA), covering fiscal years 2023-25 and representing certified employees of the district.
Salary increases were included in the agreement as well as a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that outlines stipends for each employee each year using federal COVID funds through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) — funds set aside for each school district and administered during the pandemic. Those funds must be used according to federal regulations and requirements.
According to Superintendent Josh Biederstedt, the salary increases are as follows: 2.65% for fiscal year 2023 and 2.5% annually for fiscal years 2024-25.
The MOU that uses COVID funds for extra stipends also provides a retirement incentive of $30,000 for the first two years of the contract, according to Biederstedt. Additionally, that memorandum increases contributions paid by the district to employee health insurance that are the high deductible plan.
The board toured the facilities to see the progress of construction work this summer. The new epoxy flooring in the hallways has been installed in the 2004 building. Final touches on that project should be finished soon.
Elementary classrooms in the same building have also received new flooring. Carpeting and luxury vinyl tile have been used together interspersed throughout.
The board also had a look at the football field. The growth of new sod is coming along and the field should be ready for fall football games.
In other news, the board:
• approved changes to the school calendar for 2022-23. April 10 will go from a school day to a vacation day while the last day of school is May 25.
• was advised that the “Back to School Bash” is Aug. 22 and the first day of school is Aug. 24.
• approved the season manager job description.
• approved pay raises for confidential staff for fiscal years 2023-25.
• approved an extracurricular position for Lisa Kleman, computer coordinator.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.