HAMLER — Facility improvements, addition of another preschool section and addition of a multiple disabilities unit were the focus of attention for the local school board here on Monday evening.
Originating in 2018, Dr. Josh Biederstedt briefed the board on the Phase 4 work that is being finalized for the summer of 2022.
Recent Phase 3 work involved a large amount of renovation at the high school. Phase 4 is going to involve some continued work in the 2004 middle school building.That building has its own Permanent Improvement account which had to be created when it was built per the State guidelines at that time.
These monies will help the district continue to change the flooring in some of the first-floor classrooms. Two rooms were done last summer and the response of staff has been very positive. Additionally, the work will include removing the existing VCT in the hallways of the 2004 building and the installation of epoxy, as the high school.
Lastly, the 2004 building will get the elementary music room updated with new flooring and acoustical tiles. The football field will also have its surface removed and new sod installed since its playing surface has become a hazard over the last few years.
The district has explored multiple solutions and after having many stakeholders’ input has decided to have new sod installed. This cost will come from the 2019 COPs money. A contract for this work will be ready for the board to approve in March.
Biederstedt also reported that currently the district has two sections of preschool. Based on trend data that extends over the last three years, the district has decided to open one more section of preschool.
This decision will open up eight typical and eight non-typical additional slots for enrollment. It will also mean that the district will start on Aug. 1. It also means that kindergarten enrollment is open to children who are five before that date.
Just as with the other two sections, this new preschool section will be administered by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
The board was also updated on the addition of a multiple disabilities (MD) unit for the 2022-23 school year. This new unit will allow the district to meet the needs of students.
Due to enrollment and need, the district decided to research the possibility of adding a unit of this kind rather than having some Patrick Henry students transported to neighboring districts that have an existing MD unit. After about a year of research and development, the district will work with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) to create an appropriate learning environment for Patrick Henry students in our new unit.
Both the new preschool section and MD unit were included in the district’s November five-year forecast.
In other news, the board:
• heard that kindergarten screening is April 6-7. Contact for the screening is 419-274-0700.
• was informed that preschool enrollment is administered through the NwOESC. For more information that contact number is 567-444-4800.
• approved the master service agreement with Northern Buckeye Education Council for E-Rate, July 1, 2022-June 30, 2026.
• approved the agreement with Northern Buckeye Education Council for internal broadband using the E-Rate agreement.
