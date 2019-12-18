NAPOLEON — A facilities update was presented to the Napoleon Area Board of Education Wednesday, Student Wellness and Success funds and core values for the district were discussed, and a district employee was commended for earning national recognition.
In addition, an outgoing member of the board was honored, and the board approved the refinance of bonds, and the issuance of bonds left over from the 2012 Ohio Facilities Construction Commission building project (see related story, Page A1).
Business manager Cory Niekamp gave the board a facilities update, sharing a list of projects the Wildcat Community Facilities Advisory Team (WCFAT) team is proposing for the rest of 2019-20. This is the second year for WFCAT, which has proposed projects totaling $508,000 for the rest of the year.
Niekamp shared the largest project will be the Clairmont Avenue resurfacing and curbing project, which has a projected cost of $300,000. Other large expenses on the list include striping and resealing of parking lots ($36,000), and camera monitoring system software ($29,245).
“The goal of the team is to bring everyone together to choose projects that are in the best interest of the district and the community,” said Niekamp. “Hopefully the community sees what we’re working on, especially the beautification projects that make our schools look great.”
At the November meeting of the board, Belcher discussed that administrators, guidance counselors and the school nurse were working on a mental health plan for the district that is to be funded by Student Wellness and Success Funds received from the state. On Wednesday, Belcher shared that group has put together a plan, and that members of the team will present that plan to the board in February.
“We’ve had a number of meetings, we’ve interviewed a number of organizations to find out what resources are available, and then we tasked the team with putting together a student wellness plan,” said Belcher. “We have ideas how we’re going to budget that money over the next five years, we have a plan template, we’re going to get some of these things active, and then I’ll have guidance counselors here in February to share how it’s going to look.”
In November, Belcher also told the board that he was seeking input on a list of what core values for the district would look like. He explained he would seek that input from community members, students and staff. On Wednesday, the superintendent shared a list of the top six values that received votes. That list includes respect, honesty, responsibility, trust, compassion and integrity.
“That is a very good list,” said Belcher. “Those six separated themselves from the rest of the values that received votes. I am bringing this list to you for your input, and then I will take the final list to our District Leadership Team meeting in January. After the list is finalized, we will incorporate those values into everything we do here.”
Each member of the board shared their own personal top value with Belcher, before he read them the top six values that received votes.
Commended by the board on Wednesday was Napoleon bus mechanic Stephen Wagner, who was selected by the Ohio School Bus Mechanics Association to represent Ohio at the National Association for Pupil Transportation Americas Best School Bus Technicians and Inspectors training and competition.
At that event held Dec. 6-7 in Houston, Wagner placed second overall in the country. He has been employed with the district since 2017.
“We are all very proud of Stephen. As you know he’s the one who keeps our buses on the road so that our kids can get to and from school safely,” said transportation supervisor Jeff Nicely. “He’s a very good asset to our district, and to take second place in the nation is great.”
During the meeting, a public hearing was held on the proposed 2020-21 school calendar. No one in attendance gave any input on the calendar, which includes school starting on Aug. 26, the last student day May 28, and graduation on May 30. The calendar also includes four professional development days.
