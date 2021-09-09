The Defiance City Board of Education was presented a facilities update and learned parents/guardians can now pay some school fees through the Powerschool parent portal during its meeting Wednesday.
In addition, the board was given an update on shutting down athletics for one week in the summer for student athletes, following a meeting of all coaches on Sept. 2 (see related story, Page A1).
Superintendent Bob Morton shared an update on projects at the elementary school, stadium parking lot, Defiance Community Auditorium and the bus garage on Riverside Avenue.
Sealing and striping have taken place at the elementary lot and entrance drive, and at the stadium parking lot. That work is done every other year to maintain the life of those parking lots. Work at the elementary school also included edge work in need of repair.
In addition, the northern entrance to the stadium lot (closest to the Defiance Area YMCA), was ground down and replaced.
“Some of the projects that have taken place over the summer are obvious if you’ve been on the property,” said Morton. “The lot at the elementary school is 12-years-old, so we had to do some edge work there that was deteriorating, and the northern entrance at the stadium was in disrepair and had to be redone with new curbing. It made more sense than just trying to patch it.”
Meanwhile, asphalt at the bus garage has been replaced, painting and new windows will be done to the office area, and new fencing will replace old fencing. New flooring on the lower lever of the Defiance Community Auditorium has been completed, with seating reconfigured in some areas there.
“The bus garage asphalt and other work had last been done, as far as we can tell, in 1999,” said Morton. “The building has been extended and remodeled, windows will be replaced and it will be painted. Fencing there will be replaced this fall, there are places where tree limbs have fallen on it, or buses have backed into it, so it’s in pretty bad shape.
“Lastly, the floor of the lower level of the auditorium has been finished,” continued Morton. “We had all of the seats of that level removed, and the area of the floor that was concrete was ground down and the floor was finished with epoxy. In the center section, we removed a row of seats to make a little more room in that section, and we took those seats and completed a section in the balcony. It looks really nice.”
Total cost for all projects is approximately $194,639.
The superintendent also reported to the board that total enrollment at Defiance City Schools (DCS), as of Sept. 3, is 2,443 students. In addition, open enrollment figures have only 39 more students open enrolling out, a significant decrease in the past several years.
In her report, CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher shared that parents/guardians can now pay for Chromebook insurance and student fees through the parent portal on the school website through the Powerschool feature.
In addition, secretaries will be able to receive credit card payments for these fees at the front desk of each school. Swisher explained a fee is attached to these payments, it is lower, however, than through the last system payments were received.
Lunch payments, however, will still be made through K-12 Mealsplus. Details on how to make the payments online can be found at defiancecityschools.org.
In the consent agenda, the board approved the retirement of Linda Thomas, secretary to the athletic director, effective Dec. 15. Thomas, who has served the district for 28 years, was congratulated by Morton and board members for her hard work and dedication to student athletes of DCS.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the annual investment report.
• approved an agreement with Bowling Green State University for placing teacher preparation program candidates in DCS classrooms, effective, Aug. 1, 2021-Aug. 1, 2024.
• voted for the following resignations: Teresa Watckins, bus aide, 5.75 hours per day, effective Aug. 26; and Sarah Wolfrum, elementary school server, three hours per day, effective Sept. 3.
• approved the following employments: Colleen Dempsey, bus aide, 5.75 hours per day, effective Aug. 30; Erin Willitzer, high school cashier, 3.5 hours per day, effective Aug. 18; and Naomi Schlatter, substitute aide, as needed, for 2021-22.
• OK’d the resignation of Ed Stephens, assistant girls tennis coach, and approved Stephens as a volunteer tennis coach.
• voted for the NwOESC updated list of substitute teachers for 2021-22.
• approved the following student activity budgets: student boosters, prom, DES student council, math club, high school student council, quiz team, student boosters, alive and kicking, high school principal fund and middle school principal fund.
• OK’d a Then and Now purchase order (lease payment) to Defiance Area YMCA in the amount of $5,115.95.
• accepted the following donations: $1,000 to the high school athletic department from John Weaner; $200 to the high school athletic department in memory of former superintendent, Mike Struble, from Marcia and Jim Bailey; $50 to the high school athletic department in memory of Stuble from Kraig Beilharz; $300 to the high school athletic department in memory of Struble from Amy Struble; $2,000 to the athletic department for boys basketball and baseball in memory of John Seele from John and Esther Freyes, Betty Donahue, Randall and Diane Groll, Jeffery and Jane Leonard, David Celestino and Jane Seele; craft supplies and material from JoAnn Fabric totaling $3,615.47; and $1,000 to the elementary cafeteria Angel Fund from Jim and Karen Van Vlerah.
