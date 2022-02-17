HAVILAND — Plans for the Wayne Trace school district facilities are extensive and take much time and effort.
Superintendent Ben Winans helped to clarify to The Crescent-News on Tuesday, after the Monday night board meeting, some important information concerning the facilities planning process that the Wayne Trace School District is now undergoing.
The district is in the midst of a master planning process with Garmann Miller & Associates, an architectural firm from Minster. The firm works with groups and organizations to help in planning and design of facilities. Garmann Miller’s website states: “Our purpose is to enrich the human experience and elevate the lives of those who live, learn, work and play in the communities we serve.”
In November the team did a “complete intensive walk through of our facilities...” said Winans. He added that the results from that walk through have just been received by the school district and that was presented Tuesday evening at the facilities committee meeting.
“We have not addressed these issues...as part of the master planning process, we are working with a facilities committee ... to discuss the report we received in depth.”
The committee will then set another community meeting to gather information from the stakeholders in the district. Winans hopes that the results of the meetings will help the board to “begin to look at what direction they would like take planning in the next 20 years.”
Being such an extensive project, Winans wants to get it right, so the district under his leadership is taking steps slowly so as not to overlook anything.
As with all schools, technology is also a growing concern for the district as the meeting on Monday night pointed out. With the replacement of 425 outdated Chromebooks in the elementary school, Wayne Trace has made some updates. The high school, however, wants to make some updates and that led to a survey conducted there in order to help make the best decision.
To determine the way forward for teaching and learning, a tech survey was conducted by high school Principal Mike Myers, technology director Ashton Duer, and curriculum coordinator Tim Manz. They invited the total high school staff to offer their preferred option for students in the high school.
The results of the survey, showed that laptops were preferred over Chromebooks by the staff for learning at the higher level. Winans said, “The board will now examine the results and determine which direction to take for the future.”
