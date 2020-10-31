Paulding Middle School mindsets

This school year, Paulding Middle School is implementing the 7-Mindsets curriculum in which each month students and teachers focus on mastering a new mindset. During October, students and staff are exploring their passions. Shown here are students, Jacob Harris and Zoey Schultz, who helped create Paulding Middle School’s Passion First Trees.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

