This school year, Paulding Middle School is implementing the 7-Mindsets curriculum in which each month students and teachers focus on mastering a new mindset. During October, students and staff are exploring their passions. Shown here are students, Jacob Harris and Zoey Schultz, who helped create Paulding Middle School’s Passion First Trees.
