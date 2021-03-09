Executive officers for FCCLA named
Executive Officers of the Four County Career Center’s Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter include, front-left to right: Savannah Roth, Defiance; Tatum Barnes, Wauseon; Nina Hand, Edgerton; back row, left to right: Logan Wilson, Hicksville; Michael Spence, Montpelier; Ricki Copenhaver, Fairview; and Taylor Harter, Tinora. Absent from the photo is Anya Dunno, Tinora.

