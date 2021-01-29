One of the fastest growing sports in the world is not one where participants use a ball or protective gear, but a game controller, headset and a PC.
Esports, short for electronic sports, is organized competitive computer gaming that not only has several players worldwide, but fans the world over.
The world of esports has grown dramatically, both nationally and internationally, since its early days in the 1970s. That world has grown into professional esports leagues where players can earn up to seven figures annually, and scholarships for college esports players and high school sports leagues.
At the Jan. 13 meeting of the Defiance City School Board of Education, Owen Keck-Priest, a junior at Defiance High School (DHS), presented information about esports, asked for board approval for esports to become a club sport at DHS, and for the club to be able to use the Defiance logo. The board approved the requests and gave the club permission to join Esports Ohio, the competitive platform for high school esports teams in the state.
Serving as advisor (as a volunteer) is DHS math teacher Andrew Coressel.
"Last year in the fall, (fellow student) James Hicks and I went to Mr. (Jay) Jerger (DHS principal) to propose the idea of having an esports team," said Keck-Priest. "At that time, we thought there was only one game players were interested in ('Overwatch'), but after gauging interest around the school, we found out there was a lot more interest than we thought."
Jerger liked the idea of the school having an esports team, but once COVID shut down schools last March, it was put on the back-burner. Keck-Priest and Hicks rekindled the idea again this year, which led to the presentation to the board earlier this month.
"Once I talked to Owen and James again, I talked to (superintendent) Bob Morton, and he liked the idea," said Jerger. "We went through board policy to make sure we took the proper steps needed to dot all the 'I's' and cross all the 'T's,' and I asked Bob about using the school name for the club so we could join Esports Ohio. That's when we came to the board and got their consent."
Keck-Priest shared before getting board consent, groups of students from Defiance were taking part in online team games such as "Overwatch" and "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate." That list includes freshman Connor Westrick, a member of the DHS boys golf team who also loves to game.
"I really like playing 'Overwatch,' but I was getting bored with it because I didn't have anyone to play with," said Westrick. "When I heard about other people here playing it, I thought it was a great opportunity to meet new people. After golf ended I didn't have another activity to do, so I decided go out for it. I feel like this is opening a door to a new activity for students here now, and to possibly help kids get into college in the future."
It is true that several colleges and universities offer scholarships for esports gamers, including Defiance College and Ohio State University. Beyond that level, there are professional esports leagues where gamers are watched by millions of fans, and which has become a billion-dollar industry.
At the high-school level, teams that compete in Esports Ohio include: Bryan, Napoleon, Liberty Center, Patrick Henry, Four County Career Center and Hilltop locally, as well as many other schools across the state. Games teams compete in through Esports Ohio in addition to "Overwatch" and "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate" include: "Rocket League," "Fortnite," "Hearthstone," "Valorant," "Smite" and "League Legends."
Keck-Priest explained Defiance is in the process of applying to join Esports Ohio, with the hope of competing for state championships. About eight to 10 students practice three to four times a week and review film of "Overwatch." About five to six students do the same for "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate."
"I know people wonder about how we practice, when they hear esports practice they think we just play video games for an hour and a half," said Keck-Priest. "What we actually do is divide our time to play games as a team against other teams online, and to do film review, because we save all the games we play. We look at what we did well, we find out where we can do better and we fix our mistakes. It's all about getting better each time we play."
Students who comprise the Defiance esports "Overwatch" team include: Keck-Priest, Hicks, Westrick, Santonio Gonzales, Ramon Mendez, Alina Hernandez and Chase Lattimer. Members of the DHS "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate" team include: Brandon Morgan, Lydia Fernandez, Xander Valle, Joshua Polanco, Joshua Boleman and Dylan Woods.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, students who compete in esports at Defiance use their own equipment at home in order to maintain social distance. Jerger explained once students can compete together in the same space, the CAD (computer aided design) lab at the high school is a space that could serve as a club hub. He shared he and the club are looking into grant money and other funding sources to make sure students have equipment they need.
"We're not ready to implement this right now on our school devices, but after the pandemic, we plan to make a PC lab compatible to do this," said Jerger. "One of the things we want to look at is opportunities out there to help us fund it, and to utilize those resources to make it work the way it needs to work."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.