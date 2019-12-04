ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board met recently, hearing updates from the superintendent concerning Capital Conference, health clinics and state funding.
Superintendent Kerri Gearhart discussed the recent Ohio School Boards Association’s Capital Conference, with opportunities for networking and learning sessions on relevant topics and issues.
She noted that the four Activate Healthcare Clinics continue to be a great resource for Buckeye Advantage members and their covered spouses and dependents, providing primary and secondary health care. Sites are located in Napoleon, Archbold, Bryan and Defiance.
Planning meetings for Student Wellness and Success funding are scheduled for the first week of December, with 17 districts taking part as they determine how to support, enhance or develop new programs, services, and strategies to meet the non-academic needs of students.
Gearhart shared that within the next few months, additional state dollars will be targeted toward prevention programs — those proven to reduce risky behaviors, including substance abuse, suicide, bullying and other harmful behaviors. The prevention funding will come through ADAMhs boards ($18 million), and additional funding to ESCs ($2 million) to assist with professional development and training related to prevention education. Each district will complete a self-assessment to determine use of funds.
The board learned that ALICE training was completed on Nov. 4 for NwOESC and NWOCA building staff. A full-scale drill (disruptive intruder) was held Nov. 7 for the main office in coordination with Archbold Police Chief Leo Wixom. Feedback was positive regarding both events.
The IEC/Opportunity School held its full-scale drill on Nov. 19 in conjunction with the Defiance County Sheriff’s office. Drills in the other offsite locations are in process.
Concerning board membership, Deborah Gerken will be replacing Tom Gerig, effective Jan. 1 for a four-year term in district 9. For district 3, there is a vacancy but an appointment is in process.
In personnel matters, the board approved the retirement of Mary Brandon, gifted education teacher, effective May 31; and the resignation of Jackie Fouty, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 3.
Also approved were classified limited, certified limited, certified and classified limited school enrichment and certified supplemental positions.
In other business, the board:
• approved agreements with Fulton County Job & Family Services, Deb Jackson, Diana Patton and Sylvania City Schools.
• heard legislative, curriculum, special education and technology updates.
• approved additional wage payments for mentor service to resident educators, afterschool program assistants and subs
• learned of a Solar Energy Audit with enTrust Ltd.
• reviewed numerous policy recommendations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.