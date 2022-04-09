WAUSEON — Several individuals were offered employment contracts at the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday evening.
The board offered a continuing contract to Mallory Carroll; and one-year limited, certificated contracts to Karin McGilvery, Rachel Nagy, Brodie Nofziger, Cassandra Plageman, Alyssa Ruffier, Derek Rupp, Hayley Rupp, Patti Speck and Courtney Wilson.
Also offered were two-year limited certificated contracts to Adam Baird, Lydia Badenhop, Donald Clark, Michael Colon, Brittani Gerken, Lindsay Gordon, Abby Harmon, Laura Leininger, Terry Lind, Corinna Miller, Walter Smith, Daniel Snyder, Chris Thomas and Michael Webster.
A continuing contract was offered to Kyle Borton; and one-year, limited, classified contracts were offered to: Dawn Kauffman; two-year, limited, classified contract to: Dawn Ankney, Nancy Badenhop, Shirley Bledsoe, Rosemary Bost, Melody Burress, Melody Burress, Veronica Canales, Stacie Duncan, Jodi Frank, Kenneth Hintz, Heidi Klingensmith, Sarah Leslie, Michael Marshall, Pam Miller, Susan Morgan, Gwen Murry, Gwen Murry, Mackenzie Parker, MaKayla Pettit, Michele Rittichier, Ron Shipley, Jennifer Shipman, Andrea Valdez and Melanie Wyse.
The following students were approved as athletic department workers for the 2021-22 school year: Marie Hutchinson, Jack Leatherman and Kassidy Zientek.
The board also:
• entered into executive session for consideration of employment. No action was taken.
• accepted donations: groceries valued at $138 from the Lions Club to the WES food pantry; $3,600 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters for girls junior high basketball uniforms; $2,211 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters for baseball uniforms; one crate of white milk and one crate of chocolate milk from Arps Dairy, Inc. for use at the April 2022 FFA banquet; $331.40 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters for NWOAL plaques; $314 from Congregational United Church of Christ to the WES food pantry; $1,500 from Rupp Seeds, Inc. to the WES food pantry.
• accepted resignations of: Sydney Nardo, WMS intervention specialist, effective July 31; and Sierra Medina, WMS cook, effective April 18.
• approved the transfer of LaChelle Thomas, WEVS technology secretary to WEVS EMIS coordinator, effective March 28.
