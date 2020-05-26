Brenna Elston (Valedictorian, 4.25 GPA)
Parents: Rob and Amy Elston, Defiance
Activities and awards: honor roll, Scholar Athlete, career all A’s, 2019 DECA state finalist, National Honor Society historian, Drug Free Coalition, Spanish club, DECA, varsity soccer, varsity softball, Defiance Christian Church, youth group, precinct election official
Post-high school plans: Brenna will attend Bowling Green State University though is undecided about a field of study. She earned the Freshman Academic Scholarship and Thompson Working Families Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.