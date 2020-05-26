Brenna Elston (Valedictorian, 4.25 GPA)

Parents: Rob and Amy Elston, Defiance

Activities and awards: honor roll, Scholar Athlete, career all A’s, 2019 DECA state finalist, National Honor Society historian, Drug Free Coalition, Spanish club, DECA, varsity soccer, varsity softball, Defiance Christian Church, youth group, precinct election official

Post-high school plans: Brenna will attend Bowling Green State University though is undecided about a field of study. She earned the Freshman Academic Scholarship and Thompson Working Families Scholarship.

Load comments