Eight students recently graduated from the Northwest State Law Enforcement Academy. These students are, from left, front row: Sabri Uthumalebbe, Lane Good, Jacob Spiess and Courtney Eddings. Back row, from left: Joshua Buchenberg, Jacob Trejo, Justin Smith and Andrew Fritch.
ARCHBOLD — Eight graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy were honored recently during a special ceremony.
The class successfully completed both the state certification exam and the physical fitness requirements of the program. The graduates are now set to take the 200-question Ohio Peace Officer Training Association (OPOTA) Certification examination. Passage of the exam is a requirement to become a law enforcement officer in the state of Ohio.
The following graduates were recognized at the special ceremony: Justin Smith, Ney; Courtney Eddings, Wauseon; Joshua Buchenberg, Napoleon; Lane Good, Napoleon; Ali Sabri Uthumalebbe, Toledo; Andrew Fritch, Stryker; Jacob Spiess, Bryan; and Jacob Trejo, West Unity.
Several students from the graduating class received additional recognition: Buchenberg for top gun award; Fritch for top driver award; and Trejo for Deputy Allen D. Ohlrich Outstanding Cadet award.
The Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy is an eight-month program that is offered annually. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August.
For more information on the academy, contact the NSCC admissions team at 419.267.1320 or visit NorthwestState.edu online.
