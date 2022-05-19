PAULDING — A year-end report by the resident educator coordinator and overview of the five-year forecast rounded out the Paulding Exempted Village Schools’ Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Caroline Arend, resident educator coordinator (REC), gave her evaluation of the resident educator program that she has headed this year.
“I really enjoyed this time as the REC because I was able to see the potential and the growth of each of the teachers in the program,” said the 30-year teacher of first grade in the district.
“Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy being a teacher, but this was very rewarding for me,” she added.
The program pairs first-year and second-year teachers with a mentor to help lead them through the first few years of teaching. Third-year teachers are paired with a facilitator who takes more of a “hands-off” approach, but is available for questions and challenges.
Fourth-year teachers are then provided assistance as needed and are given the opportunity to explore leadership options.
In her evaluation of the program, Arend said that the resident educator position is integral to the success of a school district and she had a few suggestions.
“It would be helpful to allow the teachers to have more input in their professional development opportunities,” she said. “If they were given the opportunity to have conversation with the building principal and the REC about areas they want to work on, I feel it would be more beneficial to the teacher. Also, I think classroom organization and behavior management techniques could make things less stressful for students and teachers, and help in retention of teachers — something that every district wants to work for.”
Treasurer Kim Jones presented an overview of her five-year forecast highlighting that open-enrollment continues constant, the insurance offered through the district remains sustainable and that property/casino and income taxes have increased for the district. Jones will continue to give her report yearly but as of this report, she believes that the district is doing well financially.
In a report by Superintendent Ken Amstutz, the student enrollment remains steady at about 1,400 total students. He noted that several transfers were made, mostly involving intervention specialists.
“We also have a new service dog handled by our school resource officer from Paulding Police Department. The dog is a sibling of the Wayne Trace dog,” said Amstutz.
Eric Deisler, principal at Paulding Middle School, reported that volunteer work, state testing and the history trip to Chicago have all been completed and were all successful.
“We are looking for some other options for volunteer work, but the students and faculty have enjoyed going to Caring and Sharing food pantry,” said Deisler. “They were a little uneasy at first, not knowing what to expect, but after a little time working with others and meeting new people, the students did very well. I feel they have gained some valuable life experience. We would just like to branch out but our options are limited.”
He also reported that literacy and math continue to be a focus for the school and that they will have a schedule change for the fall. Seeing a need for concentration on reading and writing, the school wants to set aside time for the two components individually. Instead of 84 minutes of English/language arts, the school will have 42 minutes of focused reading and 42 minutes of focused writing.
Likewise, in the fall instead of having a teaching of math in 84 minutes, the time will be split equally between instruction and math lab/enrichment.
“The math these students are taking home is sometimes above the comprehension of their parents and we want to make our students successful,” said Deisler. “Having 42 minutes of instruction and then 42 minutes of a lab where they can do homework and ask questions of fellow students or the teacher will be helpful. If there are students who know how to do the work, we will have enrichment work for them.”
In other news, the board:
• approved resolutions for purchase of textbooks and workbooks in math.
• approved transportation for four or five yet-to-be-scheduled cheerleading competitions in the 2022-23 school year.
• approved personnel items including intervention specialists, resignations and extracurricular contracts.
• met in executive session to consider the employment and compensation of public employees or officials.
