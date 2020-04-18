Four County Career Center accepted a donation from the Farmers and Merchants State Bank to Drug Free Clubs of America members. It sponsored a rewards day by giving a free T-shirt for each student member rewarding them for “Making the Right Choice Easy” and living drug free. Shown with the Drug Free Clubs of America T-shirts are, from left: Austin Ochoa, Napoleon; Deacon Crates, Hicksville; Jack Johnson, Farmers & Merchants State Bank chairman of the board; Lars Eller, Farmers & Merchants State Bank president and chief executive officer; Hannah Gustwiller, Holgate; and Sierra Gault, Wauseon.
