HOLGATE — Standing water in the softball field and recognition of the school resource officer were highlights at Monday’s board of education meeting here.
The board discussed the continuing problems of water retention on the softball field.
While the board talked about the various options to help alleviate the problem, no solution was found so the athletic director will be forming a committee to investigate the issue further.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers also discussed the full-scale emergency drill held at the school recently.
She reported that during the debriefing there were some changes discussed for future preparations in case of an actual emergency.
“Some changes include clear entrance signage for all exterior doors and large room numbers on classroom doors to help first responders; reviewing reunification roles with all staff, updating emergency kit supplies, reviewing all communication processes that took place during the drill to see where improvements can be made in our emergency plans,” said Meyers.
Moving to another matter, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy John Cooper, the school resource officer, was recognized for his four years of service to the school district.
“Cooper is an integral member of our administrative team and an important part of our school climate,” said Meyers. “Besides emphasizing the safety of our school, he teaches in a variety of classes, patrols our facility and grounds, helps with cafeteria and dismissal supervision, serves as our liaison to the sheriff’s office, helps with all safety drills and assists our students and families. He has become a team member we never want to be without.”
In other news:
• the board recognized the middle school quiz team. Four members were in attendance. The team won the Henry County Quiz Team Tournament for the second year in a row.
• summer work schedules will continue as they have for the past several years. Employees who work year round have been given the option of working four, 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday, with Fridays off in June and July. A second option is four, eight-hour days and appropriate leave on Fridays. Adjusted summer hours are posted on doors and on district social media.
• approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for the resource officer, services effective June 1, 2022-June 1, 2025.
• approved MOU with the Holgate Teachers’ Association for the addition of archery coach supplemental positions.
• approved MOU with Defiance College to host education of intern and practicum students, July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
• accepted the donation of an American flag from Roger and Sue Junge, in memory of their respective fathers.
• approved supplemental academic and athletic contracts for the 2022-23 school year.
