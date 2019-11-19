WAUSEON — Donations totaling nearly $9,000 were accepted by the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education at Monday’s meeting.
Two of the accepted donations were from anonymous sources. Those were $1,000 to the district’s theater department, and $2,000 for the elementary school food pantry.
VFW Post 7424 donated $500 to each of the buildings to assist students with financial needs for a total donation of $2,000. The Wauseon Athletic Boosters gave $1,600 to the Wauseon Athletic Department for girls basketball uniforms; and the Wauseon Aquatic Swim Club gave $4,279.65 to the Wauseon Athletic Department for new lane lines.
A blood pressure cuff with an approximate value of $100 was donated by Joe Friess to the school district.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation for purpose of retirement of Alice Allen as the high school receptionist, effective Feb. 1, 2020; the resignation of Tiffany Emery as a middle school 2-hour cook, effective Oct. 15; and the termination of Amanda Booth as an elementary school sweeper, effective Oct. 31.
The board offered a one-year limited classified contract to Nikole Przepiora as a middle school 2-hour cook, effective Nov. 19.
Transfers approved were the transfer of Diane Porter from a middle school 7-hour cook to the elementary/middle school 7.5-hour head cook, retroactive to Oct. 10, and Diane Bruner from a middle school 5-hour cook to a middle school 6.5-hour cook, retroactive to Nov. 18.
Also transferred was Lisa Kudlica from a primary school 8-hour sweeper to a an elementary 8-hour sweeper, effective Nov. 4.
One-year limited certificated supplemental contracts were offered to Ashley Oyer as a junior high track coach for the 2019-20 school year at step 0 on the approved salary schedule, and a one-year limited certificated supplemental contract to Tammy Ankney as a district mentor for the 2019-20 school year at step 1 on the approved salary schedule.
OHSAA football playoff tournament workers were approved retroactively to Nov. 9. The workers are Tammy Ankney, Mike Marshall, Mark Britsch, Katie Miller, Chad Burt, Bob Schultz, Mike Colon, Jordan Smith, Rachel Drenning, Lynn Smith, Casey Elson, James Vaughn, Tracy Elson, Tom Vernot, Joy Hutchinson, Mike Yoder, Matt Hutchinson, Blake Young, Laura Leininger and Chris Zirkle.
Natalie Miller was approved as a volunteer track coach for the 2019-20 school year.
In other action, the board:
• approved the payment for membership, dues and fees to the Wauseon Rotary Club on behalf of treasurer Dave Fleming.
• authorized superintendent Troy Armstrong to enter into an agreement with K-12 Business Consulting Inc. for food service consulting services.
• authorized Armstrong to enter into a copier service agreement with PERRY proTECH for leasing and maintenance.
• retroactively approved an overnight trip for the high school FFA to attend the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
• heard a presentation from Jennifer Tester, food director, on the pricing of meals and funding.
• approved modifications and supplemental modifications to the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations and estimated resources.
• approved the FY 2020-24 five-year forecast.
• approved Fleming to enter into a purchasing card program agreement with PNC
• went into executive session to discuss compensation of personnel, with no action taken when back in open session.
