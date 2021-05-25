LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center Local Board of Education accepted the donation of Kip Kern Field from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters, and approved the guaranteed maximum price agreement for the first phase of renovations during its regular meeting Monday evening.
The board also received good news on the fiscal front and heard from superintendent Richie Peters about the end of the 2021-22 school year, (see related story below).
At the March meeting of the board, the members authorized the execution of a license and donation agreement with the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters, who were tasked with overseeing the installation of field turf at Rex Lingruen Stadium. The booster organization used a very generous donation, in memory of Kip Kern, from the Kern family to pay for the project.
The license agreement by the board allowed the boosters to install the field turf at its sole cost and expense, with the boosters paying the school board $1 for license to use the premises for the project. The boosters retained Maumee Bay Turf Center of Oregon, as the general contractor of the project.
It was agreed that upon completion and closeout of the project, the boosters would unconditionally donate the project to the board.
On Monday, Liberty Center Athletics Booster president Scott Armey was in attendance to donate the completed field back to the board.
In a prepared statement, Armey said: “Approximately two months ago, the Liberty Center Board of Education and the athletic boosters entered in an agreement that enabled the boosters, through the generosity of the Kip Kern family, to install at Rex Lingruen Stadium a turf field, properly named, after longtime LC resident and supporter, Kip Kern, to benefit the student-athletes of Liberty Center today and for years to come.
“On this 24th day of May, as president and representative of the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters, we unconditionally donate Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium to the Liberty Center Board of Education,” added Armey, who thanked the Kern family and Maumee Bay Turf for their part in the project.
Said Peters: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Scott Armey, and all the athletic boosters, for this partnership in such a tremendous endeavor, as well as the Kern family, again, for such a generous donation. Many school districts plan for years to do a project of this significance, and for this to do be completed in just a few months, through the hard work from Maumee Bay Turf ... what a collaboration to get it done so quickly.
“To see what we have here, it certainly surpassed our expectations, and to see already the students out there throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball, running on it, even having students read out there during Right to Read Week, it’s very rewarding,” continued Peters. “For a community this size to have a facility such as this, we’re very fortunate.”
The board went on to approve the acceptance of a license and donation agreement with the athletic boosters, as well as the new logo and brand for Liberty Center Schools (see tiger head in photo).
Approved by the board was a resolution to authorize the execution of the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) amendment related to the board’s renovation project. That work will include: the interior of the metal building (football locker room and weight room) at the football facility, new bleachers at Rex Lingruen Stadium, and a new HVAC system for the 1995 competition gymnasium.
“This is the contract for GMP 1, we had to break it up because we are using ESSER funds, and we couldn’t get ahead of ourselves until those funds were in place,” said Peters. “To keep things moving forward, we want to have the home and visitor bleaches installed and ready to go by fall sports seasons, to have most of the work completed at the metal building, although it may not be 100% done.
“Just because of the sheer timing of the projects, the increase in scope and because of material shortages due to COVID, many factors are coming into play,” continued Peters. “That being said, we did have our sealed bid opening and the bids came in very favorable. We’re pleasantly surprised they came in as low as they did, given the current construction climate. With any savings we have in GMP 1, we’ll move along to GMP 2, and so on.”
Peters went on to explain that the authorization for GMP 2 could come soon, which will include the exterior for the metal building and landscaping. Included in that work will be new fencing to go around Rex Lingruen Stadium, which was made possible through an anonymous donation of $125,000. In the near future, GMP 3 will include work on the 1995 gymnasium, the commons area and the locker rooms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.