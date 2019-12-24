Dear Santa,
I don’t know if I’ve been good or bad but I really would like if you get me a pointher for John for Christmas. Or some gold fish treats. I love you Santa please can you make Charli start hiding? And how do get in a house that does not have a chimney. And please write back.
Love Nathan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have a question I have bean thinking about. Do you count the day before Ney tears eve? Also I relly want a fugie camra and case for it. And a massge chair. And I relly want some lps stuff and omg caper. And a lol house cause I do I’m going to be a little bit nicer.
Sincerely Lauren
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I don’t now if Iv been good or bad you need to ask Peppermint about that and can I have two thing for Christmas. I want a go glam nail stampe and a toy pixel from disney Channel. Thank you.
Dia
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I realy want a new swigset and a coupl LOL dolls and hairdorables. And please give my sister’s allmost everything they want. I love them very much. You are the best ever. p.s. Is the pollar exspress real?
From Lysarra
* * * * *
Dear Santy claus,
I’ve been good this year your the best !!!! Can I have a rubix cube please pretty please with a cherry on top come on please. thank you again you are the best Santa. P.s. am I good or not. Circle which one. yes or no
Sencerly Chloe.
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I Bet You my elf will tell you. I was good I want a lot of stuff this year like reborn cloths and make up and chaper books and Bralet set and a Phone Case and a Pop socket and Cand anny kind of Candy.
Harper
* * * * *
Dear Santa Clause,
I want a pony I will take core of it and I will keep it at my aunt Autums house. But I want a Pc computer for Starstable horses and I want Luckys dad with the horses. Thank you !!!!!
from Ainsle
* * * * *
Deer Santa,
how old are you. and what are all the elfs lods. I would like mosour toy and a aligater snaping turttle I would like brave wilderness advenur kit and a diebfiris, a posidan toy and a hermies aeries. zues. apollo cronys I would 5,000 stone and 10,000 gold and 10,0000000 Gems. I think I was good and I would griffin and the new scooba mask and 10,0000000000 grapes on gods of oylimpus and 10.00000000000000000 gold poisen dart frog toy.
Evi
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I would like lol suprise big suprise for Christmas. Oh and lol pets furry and lots of lols and makeup hair stuff and slime
Thank you, Kennedy
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. One thing I want is the crime boss in roblox Jailbreak. And I realy like you. And the swot in roblox Jailbrak. And a suprise present. And some other gamepasses in roblox Jailbrak. You a veary nice and jolly. I also really want at least 500 robux to.
Sincerly Luke
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I was woundering if I have a Gynmnastics bar for me, Harper and conor. And can I have some Christmas clothes. and can I have a some LOL Glam Glitter. and I no that my sister really wants LOLS. And can I have a baby bunny. And can I have a big poppsi spprise.
From Madison
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
for cristmas I want Fishing stuf football stuf. Plese give me a NFL football. A pupy and a pony. And give my Dad a boat. And I want a drone. PS WITE BACK !!!!!! And a iphone!! and a nut cracker.
from Jack
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I can’t think of much I things I waan but I do want undertake plashres, a cotin candy maker, human fall flat deltarune night vi shine gogles and a blue drone. The games for ps4. and a giant papyrus plushi.
Kasen
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a lot. But my mom said not all of it. My brother wants a lot to. What I want is harry potter legos I allmost have the whole set. People say you don’t have rodor but I do. So please tell me.
unsigned
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
How do you make it around the world, in one night? For Christmas I would like a dalmashin dog, 110 dirt bike — I know i haven’t been good enough for that. dirt bike gear, tractorovers. I would like rc boat rc truck rc consroction stuff ps4 with FS 19 iphone II ipod. PS. Please write back.
Evan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy, and are the best! I like when you give us presents.
Sinerly, Brody
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
For Cristmas I want a bendy acion figure I also want a Pinchy acion figure from Dehis doilydotcom. I also want five nightcat freddy for xbox. I also want five nightcat freelder three for xbox. P.S How do the raindeer fly?
from Dylan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I wrote you a letter already at home. I don’t know if you’ve seen it yet but I have a few more things lets get started number one hufferboard. I really want that number 2 puppy that to number 3 more fast and furius movies number four candy number five 20 dollars number six a big box of LOLs number seven to be able to see you. nuber eight a picture with you number nine a lot of board games.
Jayda
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
can I have new shorts with silkey pants that are thin and also can I have monen twitty for my nintendo switch. Can i have very long sox that are Jarvis landry and can i have more controls for my switch. and can I have my own desk and more footballs and a kick stand. and can I have some destroyin merch and gucie steppers and Jarvis landry cleats. Can I have beats or Airpods iphone pro with gold airpods. And can I have a new bed with Jarvis landry and Odell Beckham Jr on it. and can i have 1,0000 vbucks and can I have a nerf mega bulltes and can I have more nerf guns. and can I have sum ehive tank bros merch and Jarvis Landry and baker mayfield and more football cards
Bentley
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I was good. I want a baby alive for Christmas. Another thing I want for Christmas is a horse toy. P.S please please please can i have a baby alive my mom says no. Thank you.
From Morgan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want a leago and ningogo leago stet. And I want a PS4 mincroft game. And a suprise present.
from Nick
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I am guan ask for ten things Are pods pro and xboxs 360 and Iphone II and a mister box. And mister box from edaxeo and a drom set.
from Gavin
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the summer? I want a Phonex What Air pods and a drit bike and a XBox one. do you have itney pets. I want a new bike. Ware is the Noth Pole?
From Tate
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want a bendy game and a nutendo swich and a golf set and a gutar and me and Brevin want moreo maker and 100$ and sumthing to mack mom and dad happy and a treehowse
From Brod
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I think I have ben good this year. I whould like LOL 70+ only if grammaa isn’t getting me that and I want osmo genyese. I whould love a competer that I can play Fnaf would on it. please!
Love Zoey
Dear Santa,
I want a big stufed dog for Christmas please. Was I good or Bad this year? What does Rudolf look like? We name our elf elfy. Merry Christmas Santa,
From Emmett
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my elf. I named my elf Jingls. I have not touchd my elf. My elf is so cute. I want lawager 3 for Chrismas. I want a garbis eater robot. I want an elf next year to. and next year to.
Joedyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have ben god. I wunt a iPhonexx. a intindo swich, a skabord a skedor, a stuf anumol a foot ball with a Pachres logo on it.
From Grant
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My elf hopefully reports my good cause I have lots of things I want a brush that can straten your hear and beats that are sky Blue and they have pink gold. I want a new a puppy a phown Bella to come over and well let me think. Nothing els.
From Isabel
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
You now I whont lolicoecriters and a kid camra and I whont my family to have a nice christmis and a kid soying kit I love to soy it my favorite thing to do on my free time.
Love Ally
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I want an iPone x and a cat and a dog and a laptop and a brum and a happy family. I have ben really good this yeru.
Love, Tristen
* * * * *
Dear Sant,
I now I bine mean to my siter and my parents. Can you just give me one more chans I promes I will be more I will P.S can you give me a DJ set pleas
from Alonzo
Dear Santa,
I want my elfs to come to my howes. I want a natendo swch a playstoshun 4 a iphone II + a laptop. Can you woke me up to see you I will be in my bed or on my cawtch. I want to see myself befor it awayforth year will you give me a ride on youer slaye
From Cooper
Dear Santa,
I lik to haf a Siencermoon kit more hot wheels a toy for my dog entendo games and a endtendo and fake money a eatar a eater sanda eater chiprone with a camra an it an PS4 games with call of Day War fare. and i think i was good
from Jackson
Dear Santa,
I would like a bell, a LOL, a little Christmas tree, Piper green and the fariy tree books, slime, play dogh, a Ohio State shirt, a gumball mashean, a callanber, ipad, a white bord, a phone, a polly pokit and a big biner.
from Chloe
Dear Santa,
This year may I have a camera so I can take pictures. May I also have some jeans because I am runrning out of clothes. Lauren would like a doll. Thank you.
love, Sadie
Dear Santa
I want a Titaachic for Christmas and if Rodoxx and dirt dike and a hover dor anif Zdux and Marry Christmas to Santa.
Shawn
Dear Santa
For Christmas can I have any Barbie doll because I do not know wich one I whant. My firend Harmoney whants a hachamel for Christmas. Please get her it. thank you.
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I bin good can I have a LOL Doll and sum books nad sum but are you dlad to gif cats to kids if you can capl git me a cat. I love cats so can you git me due.
Love Lilith
Dear Santa,
I want a kidi buzz I would really like one and Leix I know what she wants a twisty petz she wants the unicat family. thank you
Love, Carli
Dear Santa,
Can I have a hover bord for Christmas Please and a skatbord and a phone can my elf come for my Brithay can I have a picksher of you santa and can I have a swing set please. Santa have a good Christmas.
Love Raylin
Dear Santa,
I want a PC and all the good pokemon.
Xander
Dear Santa,
I wutn maden 20. wbo 20. wwe 20 arthing 20.
Love Alexander
Dear Santa,
Can I see your Elf. will elf lasz the magtii if you touch it your Elf if. Yu tought it might stay with us forever or on Chirmas you could take it on work Sata
Kam
Dear Santa
Can you bring vbuex and a pex cains and a tamber geny and a frarey and a baget and a xobx x and a tv and a Scoobger.
Chris
Dear Santa,
I want legos and Joy. Connor propliy wants paw patrol. Noah propliy wants tecnolgy. I love Cristmas with family, friends and Jesuse and God. How do you eat about 500 to 600 cookies? I like red wats your favorite color. Merry Christmas.
Love Grant
Dear Santa,
Me and my Brothers thank you for all the joy and presasents. We thak you for this day to celebrate. We also thank you for yourself and your friends like Rodogh and Mrs. Cluase and your reindder too.
Ariana
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a toy car or a dal, rosise. Hay santa can you get carliy a kidi bus. Thank you Santa byby.
Love Audrey
Dear Santa,
I would like a lego set and a toy car. I also want a fortnite character. A slinky for my brother Julian. And jewelry for my mom. A toy car for my brother Grady a barby doll of my sister bella. and that’s it.
Parker
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox and a mllckinchll te Rex and a pet fish a big Nerf gown a math book I wunt my faumy all together. I wunt lagoe mro 113 and the newist grasikwlod I wunt the big gravdign.
Love Layne
Dear Santa,
Can I have a for dragon please. 2: can I also have a baby goat. thank you.
Love Evalyn
Dear Santa,
I wut 42 H so I can selew momes to peapol howe don’t have eney money so thay can so thud can have a graet Chrisis and to help ther family that will have the Best Chrismis ever.
Kaml
Dear Santa,
I been good Santa. First, I want a smely marcks and a stick note. Next, a pensol. Last, I want sum candy. I wope Santa has a merry chismas.
Love, Austan
Dear Santa,
I hava ben good and I like your presents that you give me. santa I lik your render and Santa I like your elfse.
Love Graham
Dear Santa,
I wut a car wch. I be good
Love Tatum
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I really wanta a vr Head set and I do wanta cuple gift cards. And I do want a game Far cry 4.
Love Judah
Dear Santa,
I’ve beenr eally good this year. can I have a real dog and a appl watch and a necklies and a Amacin Girl Doll. I have been a good Girl Santa.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,
Things I want for Christmas. I’e been really good this year. can I have lol, unboxs a unicorn, smelly markers, Big lol supris. thank you. I’ve been good.
Love Rachel
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. Santa, I want this chrimas is a erf gun. Then, I would really, really, want a fancy shirt and pants outfit. Next, I really, really want a monny prank and a football. Finally, the mastohe, a tiny pong. I hope I get the things.
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
Sannta can I pleas have at lest some of thes thangs. A hellownaber chapter-book and noow clos and sum choos and if you have tieme can I have a gerum set please Santa
Love Amora
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. First, JOJO siwa. Next, Justice clothes and Books. Finally, sticky notes and candy. I hope you give me these things.
Love, Meredith
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. Can I please have a vantey and a high beam. Next, may I have a tea set bean bag chair and beding. This is all I want this year. thank you Santa.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. may I pleas have tic tac toys and may I pleas have blingers. can I pleas have a new odder box for my phone.
may I have a little tree and decorashons. may I have a little tree and decorashons for coco and Polemola thank you. I hope I get all of that.
Love, Eden
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. First can I have a phone please and a Fotnigt Lama. Next can I have a game called Maden 20 finely I want 3d gams please and thank you gave me all of thes stuff
Love Bauer
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I really want a slime cit and a LoL that my First thing I want my next thing I want is a gelpen and a bloom doll last thing I want is a pick me pop.
Love, Rose
Dear Santa,
I wut a football. I will wef mik and cooke.
Love, Canon
Dear Santa,
I ben vere good and I just wont a fooy sings mo I have eloel dols and dar des and a not dook and pens. Please?
Love Lorin
Dear Santa,
I wut a vieogame I wut 1 vieogames and I wut a toy. and I wut lot of toys. I cookies and mlk.
Love Rodney
Dear Santa,
I wwunt a barbe doll hom. I wunt a Pesuf of gum I wunt a barbe elf. I’m gow to giv you caces and mak. Have a gud crismis.
Love Victoria
Dear Santa,
I wut a cowboree rope and a cowboree hrs and a cowboree briree for cismis. I will Leav cucee for you.
Love, Chevy
Dear Santa
how are the elves I hope they are being good. wat I want for Christmas is Batman Legos, Avangers Legos, spider man. I also want xbox 1 call of Duty modern war fair 1 2 and 3 call of Duty 1 2 3 all for xbox 1. Mary Christmas Santa and thank you.
Parker
Dear Santa,
I am trying to be good so. How are you good I Hop so I want a omg lol doll and a pet kinnten and can I pleas have some roubuxe and a Haver borb pls and a rare lol omg doll and a pain set and a phone lot of pain frams Marry Chismas.
Love Emmy
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs this year? I want a snocone machine for Christmas. I want a fake elf. I want Hunting Mnopuly for Christmas. Have a Merry Christmas!
From Logan
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. This is what I want for Christmas: book, watch, barbies, baby I pod plese! I want to no why my elf did not come last year or this year. Have a good Merry Christmas santa.
Love, Stella
Dear santa
how are your elfs But what I really whant to ask you is I no i’v ben bad thes year. I hop I can cang next year. But all I whant for Christmas s a baby husky and elfs on a shelf. Pleas thank you
from Kaley
Dear Santa.
How are you today? Good I hop so. Ok here is what I want. I would like a huferbord because my old one brok down, a Elf I would like. I would like a robux cade but 100 dollars but 100 of them, arr pods, sum sum pothe, and a Netedo with the green sides and a paint set, and then wish god a Mraay holly Day. New Year.
Brenton
Dear Santa
How are you today and the elf I went a foot ball gloves, and a foot ball please. I went a xbox one and fortnite shirts and fortnite Back pack. please marry Christmas Santa.
Bentley
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can you baing me two elves for Christmas.
Love John
Dear Santa
How are You? I hope I’m on the nice list. How are your Efls? I need some air sofet guns. and some Legos and Efl on the shelf And huntting close. And a 20 gaje ples and thak you. Merry Chistmas!
Love Tyler
Dear Santa,
How are the elves this year I want for Christmis a Monster jam R.C. car that is 90 dolers.
From Caiden
Dear Santa,
How are doing today? I would wont my own bakery and merry Christmas.
Love, Kinzie
Dear Santa,
I have been A Little noty this year. And how is Nickless Is he staying out of trople. I have a whole list I will send with Nickless. My favorate thing I want is an ipod and A hover board. And the Harry potter all of the movies. Please and thank you. Have a very very very Merry merry Merry Cristmas.
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
How are you? this is the best year ever how ar the elfs? at school oen was stuck in a box I hope you help her I want a Nintendo and clous socks and a pyrite ship Lego and go prop Pleas and thank you. Love Santa. Marry Christmas
From Owen
Dear Santa,
How are the elf’s this year? This year I want a camera of Christmas. And I want little red high heels size 2. Malefsent 2, Bord games, Twisty pets, conwer’s size 2, Descendents number 1 barby doll. Please and thank you! Marry Christmas!
Love, Hallie
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I would like a smart elf on the shelf. I need a smart one because I have Bailey at home and I want it to be a girl. My elves name is Emma. Have a great Christmas santa.
Sinerely, Maddie
Dear Santa,
Thank you bor brang us toys. and you are nice and I will owase your Bst frend. I like you Santa as a frend. I know you are so Nice. What I wunt for Christmas is My family to Be Happy. have a Happy Nowerse Day Sata.
Love, Johnathan
Dear Santa,
How many elFs do you have? and what ar their Names? I want for Christmas a gopro for youtobe
by Petyon
Dear Santa,
Iv ben bad. Santa I want hunting clows. and a bee bee gun. then a 12 gaje Last a 22. have a good crismas.
from Colten
Dear Santa
How is Tel and mak shre she is good. I want a horse and tow Haske. I want a piano. I want a wite plush. And Marry Christmas flees Nivedad. Ho Ho Ho!
from Sidney
Dear Santa,
What is new at the north poll? What I would like for chirstmass is two cats slim squsheas please. thank you for all the toys. Merry Chiristmass.
Sinserly Gretchen
Dear Sant,
How are the rander? I want 20 rele rainder and mojie for the rendere and a sted that I can flie in and strap for the randere.
frum Corbin
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I want for Christmas. 1. LoL’s please. 2. Lucky Fortunes please. 3. XoXo Friend’s please. I will give you Milk and cookies and carrots for all the reindeer. Ok
Love, Myah
Dear Santa,
Here some things I would like for Christmas. I would like to have a LoL ball. Some clothes. And a Figit Cabe and a Rubix cube. That’s all thank you Santa Claase. Tow Rubix cube one fore Luis to I will leav you a coofies.
Love, Vera
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I want for Christmas. I want a puppy, a Ohi sweatshirt. A big dry erase board. A morf bord. I will leave you a cookies.
Love, Liberty
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would really love a new LoL surprise doll. And a cat coin purse would be nice. I love Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love Arianna
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I want hunting camo pants. I want a hunting camo flashlight. I want a orange gun season hunting jacket. Merry Christmas!
Love, Will
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would like some new toys. I would also like some clothe, and a few pars of jeens and a cowgirl hat and a cowgirl shersto. I love chistmas.
Love Aleeah
Dear Santa,
Here are some thing I would like for Christmas I would like a Lamborgini hoverboard $1000000000000 bucks a tv and that is all I wunt for Christmas.
by Jackson
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would realy like a lot of basket ball clothes and a jersey like my sister. I would also like Ohio State clothes. Merry Christmas!
Love, Grace
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would want for Christmas. 10 Pikachu coloring books. a Pikachu pillownad blanket. a Pikachu ornament. I will Leave cookies and milk, carrots for you’re reindeer.
Love Logun
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would like to have a Xbox One and some lego boxes nad a toy for me and my cat and som eremot control trains
Love, Madoc
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like to Christmas. I would like some Legos. And a stuft animals. And a remote centrol car. I hope I get those see you soon.
love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
Here are some things would like for chistmas. I would like a new shotgun. A new box. A new xbox and tv. I love you.
Love Trace
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christ. I would love a dirt bike with shiny medil. I would also like a remote control boat. I realy want amily in dollars or Christmas.
love, Jude
Dear Santa,
Here are some thigs I would like for Christmas.I would like for my family to have a good Christmas and they should get presents for Christmas and me to.
love, Shayne
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would really really like a new toy. I would also like a new dry erase board. And some new markers. I love you Santa your the best.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I would like for Christmas. I would like clothes. and I would like chose. and I would have toys.
Love, Selena
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I wan’t for Christmas. I would like ideo games for a nentendo switch I would also kike a hover board And some new shoes wold be nice.
Love, Kyndal
Dear Santa,
xbox a rander a box of trolclec tv for my mom and for my sistr!
Love Brayln
Dear Santa,
for Chrismas may I have a remotcyrchopold airplan, a nintendoh swich. a iponex a cumputer a new elf and a bell rramone or your ronder.
from Dallin
Dear Santa,
I want a cry baby. I want a barbie dreem plane. I want a lol doll and fuzzy pets and a box of puppies. I want more pjs and a big stuffet animal. My sister will want a lol fuzzy pet. Dorcis is so cute and does he help you bring in presents too.
Love Maeci
Dear Santa,
Santa can I pleas have a readl rabit? Was I bad or good? Can I pleas have a toy air rackit? What is Miss Clows real name? Can I pleas have a elf on the shellf?
From Kashmir
Dear Santa,
How was your vacashin in summer. I hope you, mrs. clas and the raindeer had fun. Last Chrstmas I loved my presents I’m sure I will love my presents this year. Please tell mrs. Clos Marry Christmas. Marry Christmas Santa
Your friend Avary
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have been good because I helped my mom do the dishes, feed the cow and do the laundry. This year for Christmas I would like a stuffed wolf, Alexa dot and an Elf.
Sincerely Kate
Dear Santa,
I hope you are staying warm in the North Pole. I would love a toy bugattl and a toy Lamborghini for Christmas. I need some new boots. I would also like a game room. How old are you?
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
I hope you have warm clothes in the North Pole. I would like a puppy and a baby doll that looks real for Christmas. I need an alarm clock so I can wake up on time for school. Is Rudoloph good?
Love, Vanessa
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year because I cleaned my room. I want a Barbie doll house. I would also like some whip cream. I really need a soft rug because my floor is really hard. How can you watch all the kids when you only have two eyes?
Love, Katy
Dear Santa,
I have been naughty. I need to listen in class. I want an arcade game. I want Notre Dame stuff. I need socks because they have holes and are itchy. I need jackets. why are you always in a jolly mood?
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want wrestlers and sorgers. I Need close. I want to know how do you know my name?
Love, Tate
‘Dear Santa,
I love all your reindeer Santa. I want an American girl doll and a Barie. I need a lot of socks. How old are you?
Love, Marleea
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I have been good this year by helping my mom. This year for Christmas I would like a New NoterDame clothes new shoes and a ipod. How do you use magic?
from Ross
Dear Santa
I have been a good boy this year. I have helped my mom by cleaning the house I clean my room, and I helped my mom find the dog. form Chitmas I would like a intendoa a headPohne, a ps4 card.
Form Zaydyn
Dear Santa,
How have you and Ms. Claus ben? for Christmas I wold like a ps4 so I can play games with my friends. Also I wold like some foke mony so I can brank my borther. Also how old is Rudolph? does Rudolph stil have a red nose?
sincerely Aiden
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve been a very nice girl for Christmas. I want a hover board and a big unicorn toy. Also a glabe for me to see all the states because I’m a learner. can you gie me more books on unicorns because books are the best to me. Santa how old are you? I want to know please.
Merry Christmas, Iyana
Dear Santa
I have been good. I would like an Xbox, a gas dirt bike, new shoes, Do you lie the reindeer?
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa
I have been a very nice girl this year. For Christmas I want a real dog because I want to play with it. I also want a robot dog for Christmas. I need a new scarf for Christmas. How tall are you Santa?
love, Enslie
Dear Santa,
Thak you for the Baby Alive last year. I would like a I-Phone X. I would laso like Necklace Chocker and a Water bottle. What is all your eleves names? Can you bring mom a Necklace that says Mom? do you actually have Rudoph or is he made up?
Love Kenleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I helped watch my brother when my mom and my dad and sister were outside. This year for Christmas I would like a Nintendo swich, a fitbit and fuzzy blak boots. How to reindeer fly?
From Maria
Dear Santa Claus,
Thank you for the four weeler last year. I have been a nice and naught. I want a I phone-x because if I am lost I can all my Mom or Dad to com and pick me up. And I want a Hatching dragon so I can play whith it after school to. I need snowboots to play in the snow. How to you diliver in hot places/
Love, Ryan
Dear Kris Kringle,
I hope your staying warm in the North Pole. I kind of want a video game called “Paladens”. I don’t get to play the x-box a lot because my step mom is usually watching tv. I also would like a bird plushy to cuddle with at ight. I always wanted a live bird but it’ll get scared of my cats.
Love Leah
P.S. do you have a baby reindeer named snowcone?
Dear Santa
how have you been? can I Please have a Nintendo Switch to play with my daddy? do you like to play Nintendo?
love, Nolan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. Can I please have a Rubikxcuke to solve? Also I would like to have a new bordgame. I need new pants. How can your reindeer fly so fast and so far/
Love, Aubriella
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Elf Piper becuas she is funny a lot. How old is piper? Can you get me piper clothes. I love piper my elf so much. did you decorate your workshop yet or is it dun? Can you get my dog ainkies and dog toys. merry Chtristmas to you. I like Christmas becsa it is funny.
Love Ava
P.S Colr change pensis and color chang erasr.
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you had a great year. I would like an robolik dog because my mom has it on my list. I would like an Barby dream house and every ting on my Christmas list. I will put my Christmas list by the Christmas tree so you know what to get me. Are you nice to the reindeer?
Sincerely, Kylah
Dear Santa
I have been a good girl this year. I have been doing my homework. this year for Christma I would like legos, llama stuff and bed sheets. How does my rindeer come? Santa
Stella
Dear Santa,
How have you been and how has Rudoph been? I wud like a ps4 t5o play gams. A ipad because I need it to Play gams. I hope you stay warm. I will leve carrots for the reindeer to heat. I hope you are good.
Love Avery
Dear Santa
I have bean a good girl this year. I have been helping my family chores, dishes, clean my room and take care of my kittin. This year for Christmas I would like a bog a puppy a now toy car. Whait is your favorite cook?
Your frind, Joselyn
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I have spent my own money on my cousins birthday party. This year for Christams I would like a hoverboard a lot of lol dolls, and clothes. Santa how do you elfs fly?
Love Palmer
Dear Santa
Are you doing well? I would like for Christmas a big green dragoon and a ntendo swich Something I need for Christmas is clothes. I need clothes because it will keep me warm. ps can I have a new four wheeler have a merry merry Christmas.
Your frinds. Kaid
Dear Santa Calus,
I have been a good boy this year. I have not been getting in trouble. This year for Christmas I would like mike and ikes, blow zoeo and toy car. Do the elfs fly?
Your Friend Gabe
Dear Santa Claus
How was your Thanksgiving Santa? I have a little bit naughty and a little bit nice this year. For Christmas this I would like a fitbit because when im on my bike I can trake how fast I’m going. For Christmas I would also like a houverbored. Wich reindder is the oldit’s. P.S. a boy fitbit.
Your Friend, Jace
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have helped MOm with laundry. I want, boes, ball pit dalles, dolls and balloons. Santa what type of cookies do you like the most?
From, Nataleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year I have helped my dad pick up sticks I would like a nelf stuffe animal how do elfs fly
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have helped to the laundry. This year for Christmas I would like an iphonex11, xbox 1, and awhite sheet and blanket. What type of cookie do you like?
Sincerely, Ella
Dear St. Nick
I hope you had a grat sumry. I hope you liked it. I word like a Ameircan Girl doll because I will not borther my mom and dad if I’d get one. I word like a toy home for my dolls plesis. I word like a little stuf amulul vonckor that I can sleep with.
Your friend Charlotte
Do you have a ice ring at the North Pole?
Dear Santa,
I hoep you had a nice vacation. I hve ben nice this year I would like for Christmas all that funko figures and a battery operated car, have board. Thank you for that bike you gave me. I love that is says mischief. Have a Marry Christmas!
Love, Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. I want a doll that looks real and a Fitbit watch. I need tennis shoes and leggings. I only have one pair. How many elves do you have?
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I have been nice because I listen really good. I want puppy stuff. I also want Ohio State things What I need re some shoes. Why is your belly so big?
Love, Norah
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are healthy because it would be fun to get presents this year. I want a lizard because my lizard is lonely. I want Pokémon cards. I need shoes because so me of mined not fit me. Does Rudolph have a red nose?
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
I have been nice to all of my friends. I hope you are staying warm. I want a LOL doll house. I would also like a Nintendo switch. I need some new socks. Are there any penguins, snowmen or gingerbread men at the North Pole?
Love, Trinity
Dear Santa,
I have been nice because this year I am giving my whole family 5 or 6 gifts and I gave my friend one to. for Christmas I want chocolate and this other thing that helps you draw. I guss this year I don’t need anything. How old are all your reindeer?
Love, Kaelyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Do you know what I really want for Christmas? What I am thinking about is a babydoll and a Box-Girl. I really need black leggings only for me. Please make my sister nice.
Love, Taua
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good time at the North Pole! I need clothes and new shoes and new jojo shoes please. I want a unicorn for Christmas and a toy cat and dog! How old are your?
Love Karlee
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I would like a PS4 and PS4 controller. I would also like an Ohio state football. I need socks because mine have holes in them. Who is your favorite reindeer?
Sincerely, Kayden
Dear Santa,
I have been a very nice boy this year. I want an Apple tablet and a little dirt bike. Santa do your reindeer actually fly?
Your friend, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I want a shelgon a nrf gon and my brother wod like a orse lambo bat it is black and I wold like a black jepe that has a rof and it gos 15 ilose an ore and my sistr wad like a jojo sewy et bead fit.
your fren Kipton
Dear Santa,
Can I have a xdox 1 ples and a mom. Fort nite toys and a 100000000000 dollars and gold fich and can i have a pladao
your frend Brastyn
Dear Santa,
I wood like a box filled whith girl thing. You Now Wut I want. Why Do you live at the North pull? Cud I have Slim. And you bring a trip to disnyland. I osow like makeup.
your friend Braleigh
Dear Santa,
I have a Question? do rane dear like candy canse? What bo I want for Christmas I want a havrboard and I want a ranboe sprise boll that is wat I want.
Your friend Amelia
Dear Santa,
Am on the note list? Cin have legose for christmas. and a stufey and aa Nif gun and a arony ples.
Your frend
Mason
Dear Santa,
I loev that you givv me presis and clos and shos and letn Ruby amuy To my Houm and leting her makde mesis and leting everbote havy a jaley christmas and a happy new your.
your friend
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
Thank your for dlivering presens that you dlivr to us and thank you. Do raindear get sick? Thank you for wrcing hard for us. Misis clos are you a wandrfl cik?
Your friend Kathryn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for breing presens. I want a jojo bow. My brthr wud like a nrf fun. I want tow jojo Bow. How do you make presens.
your friend
Oakleigh
Dear Santa,
This year for Chrismtas I need clothes. I want an X Box because it is broken. I hope I get the Empire Lego set. I wish I coudoo to New York City.
Love Ryan
Dear Santa,
Hello! Santa I want godZila for Christmas nd a science kit, I have been ice.
Your friend Trevor
Dear Santa,
This year I for Chrismtas I need new underwere I want a Star Wars Redutrn of the Jedi lego set because I don’t have oNe yet. I hope I get a spy walkie talie so I can spy on my Dad. I wish my dad could have 3 days off.
your Friend, Jacob
Dear Santa,
Hello! How’s the North Pole? Are you actually real? you know what I want for Christmas here’s my list. I want a Pair of Yeezy, and a iPhone 6s with a Popsocket. I know this sounds expensive. Bye Bye!
Your Friend, Canyon
Dear Santa,
Santa I want for Christmas is a gtere and a Christmas book. Have I been good Santa. Can I have Play-Doh and aie skateboard!
Your friend Jaxon
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want slime kits for Christmas because I like how it feels. I hope I get new cozy onesies. I wish I could have my family with me so I can have fun and see every body in my family.
Sincerley, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
I wish you a happy Christmas eve. How’s the North Pole. Are you really busy. I am only allowed to get tow presents this year. I am fine. I really want makeup ad Princus Jasmine legos. Thank you.
Your friend, Jasmine
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need sone snacks at my house. I want ice skates. I get a necklace. I wish for my sisters to have beautiful earrings.
Love, Kassidy
Dear Santa,
I want Bokygon for Chritmas Plese? you are nice. I hope I am on the nice list. I love Bikygon. How’s the north Pole. I believe in you. I like POkemon cards. Do you Achiego Dawn Chimnes Sant.
Your Friend, Riley
Dear Santa,
Hello HOw’s the north pole? going I have a few questions. am I on the nice list or am I not. how is miss clos. I also want in xbox and a ps4 and a PS1 and a Phone and Santa are you an Elf.
Your friend, Davyen
Dear Santa,
first Hillo Sante nick What is Chismis neveall about my grads are noing. hishe than at theye beginning of theye year after I had a B in reading and fiany A+ in everything els. I do like vickgin and comet and riodof I wold like a coin Dog and A iPhone 111. It Whats nice seeing you santa bye.
Your F Friend Brogan
Dear Sata,
These are the things I want for Christmas. I would like a iPhonex. I also want a Xbox one. Please bring me a laptop. Finally, I want a gopro I hope you have a mery Christms!
Your friend, Autam
Dear Santa,
Here are a few thing I want for Christmas. I would like a phone because I brag adont my mom so phone. I also want a New huverdord chore her because I lost mine. Please bring me a pupy. finally I really want a lago seat. I hope you have a merry Christmas Santa!
Youy Friend, Name Keaton
Dear Santa,
These are the things I’m hoping for this Christmas. I would like a JoJo siwa seale for Christmas. I also wont a Scechbook. pleae bring me the game of Twister. Finilay, I want Christmas books. I hope you have a cerry Chrismas Santa. Chrismas is cool
You friend Clarissa
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need new toothpast. becose my brother is hoggin git all. I want LOL everything because I love LOLs Suprises. For Chrstimas I hafe I get the huge LOL Box. I wish I could get santa a sleigh wash sho he could keep his sleigh clean.
Sincerely, Alizabeth
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need socks. I want diapers because I arn out for my babies I hope I get a Dog. I wish I could go to chuckie cheese with my family
Love Morgan
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need boots. I want a 5 pack of walkie talkies because then we can spy on our cousings. I hope I get a kid camera. I wish I could get some animal heatphons
Your friend, Ellie
Dear Santa,
this year for Christmas I need new socks. I want a puppy for Chrstimas because I have no pets. I hpe I get a puppy. I wish at could gie Ellie a new necklace from me.
Love, Tianne
Dear Santa,
These are the things I want for Christmas. I would like a jojo box because they look nice. I also want jojo shoes so I can wene them evry day. Please bring me new doll close beause I like dolls. Finally, I really want new pagamas because mine are to small. I hope you have a merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend, Monica
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me these things for Christmas? I would like a barby borls because I love to play with barby borls. I also want an elf because they look funny. Please bring me a Blagit osi’m not ffeeze. Finally I really at a lol Barby burl house because it’s fun to have. Think you forevery than?
Your friend Addilyn
Dear Santa,
These are the thing I’m hoping to get for Chrstimas. I would l ike a neckels because I can wair it on my birthday. I also wwant a ton uv of paper because I like to jrol. Please bring me a stufy because I can sleep with it. Finally I really want a new phon because I ned now pohne. Thanks you for these things
your friend Alex
Dear Santa,
This year for Chrstimas I need a hat to keep my head warm. I want a Mdden do video game. I hope I get a PUPPY because they’;re cte. I wish I could get a new phone for my dad.
Your friend Keagan
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me these things for Christmas? I would like a pohne because y tablet broke. Please bring me a xbox because I want one. Finally I really want a comper because my bother has one so it makes me jelly. Thank you Santa and Mrs. Calws.
Your friend Leve
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I want for Chrstimas. I would like a galaxy I phone because I could talk to my cousin. I also want Brett Farve’s jersey because I’m his biggest fan!. FInaly, I really want a green bay packer football helmet because I could play football. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Layne
Dear Santa,
Could you pleae bring me these things for Chrismass. I would like a toy because I was good. I also want a toy robot. Plesae brin me a toy car.
Finally, really want a toy cat. I hope you have a Merry Christmas santa.
your fiend Josiah
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me these things for Chrstimas. and I would like a lago batman and I also want a big sou pett man I rilly want a big batman I want bay rihig.
Your friend Trevor
Dear Santa,
Ho! ho! Ho! Merry Christmas. I need jeans. I want Avengers fight for the green time stone Lego set. I hope I get Disney plus and a lot of Pokémon cards. I think my sister deserves Harry Potter Lego sets.
thank you, Dawson
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I want for Christmas. I would like everyone who doesn’t have clean water and good food to get clean water and food because a lot of people die from it. I also want cancer to be cured because my grandma died from it. Please bring me and my family a Merry Christmas. Finally, I really want my sister Taylor to get a good job. I hope you have a Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend, Danika
Dear Santa,
I love CHistmas! Here are a few things I would like I want a Pokémon Plays mat. I hope I get a Pokémon and a swich. Please I wish you gave me some more borlox people and cars of roblox Santa I hope you lik my leter.
love Landon
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need a new par of socks. I want gymnast bars. I really hope I get gymnast bars. I wish my friend Kayla get a new bike and helmet. I hope you have a good Christmas. Ho! Ho! ho!
Love, Maddi
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need a shrnt. I want a ps5 th Chistmas. I hope I and my family will have a good life. I wish I’ll have a dog for Christmas. I hope you will have a good Christmas.
your frend Xavier
Dear Santa,
I love Chrstimas here are a few things I would like. I need a xbox 360. I want Pokémon. I hope a I get a mokintcul. I wish my coin cad com.
Sinser Bentley
Dear Santa,
This year I need a new Star for our tree. I want a magi, pad to write Merry Chrstmas. I hope I get a big lol surprise. I wish my family would get together to go to Florida to see my grama.
Sincerely, Avery
Dear Santa,
Hi! how are you? I need a hairtles for my hair I want a fake pppy and a fake pony that I can ride one olnda watch I wish it was nsowing outside. I think my brother wants a hotwhis
love frind from Sophia
Dear Santa,
These are the things I hope to get for Christmas. I would like a American Girl closet because I want to be abel to put my clows in for them please! a big one. I also want American Girl car. Finaly, I want Mrs. Harmon to have a good Chrimas! I hope you have a merny Christmas Santa!
Your friend, Brenleigh
Dear Santa,
Could you please bring me these things for Chrismas? I would like sum knownalpolis. I also want a case wuv macup please brin gme knou hedfons to pluin my tablit. Finalli, I really wat a stan caroce that will play ines bi yor voes. thak you Santa andMrs. Clalls.
Your friend Peyton
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need a new comforter. I want a giant cat stuffed animal because I have always wanted one. I hope I get an LoL doll surprise. I wish I could give my brother a big Christmas hug.
Sincerely, Kayla
Dear Santa,
This year for Chrismas I need a winter coat. I want a Star Wars Lego set because I don’t have any. I hope I get a wwe action figures. I wish my dad could Play baseball out side with me.
Love Trevon
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need socks. I want LoL dolls for Christmas because my brothers threw them a way. I hope I get a Nintendo switch game. I wish that my mom and dad would get to play with me.
Love, Taylor
Dear Santa,
This year far Christmas I need new shoes. I want a new go pro because I want to make videos I hope to get a computer. I wish I could get my brother a pajama shirt.
Love, Jason
Dear Santa,
This year Christmas I need new gloves. I want a spaceship Lego set. I hope I get a Gamestop card. I wish I could get my mom a new stapler.
Your friend, Hayden
Dear Satna,
I’m hoping to get Christmas I would want earrings Please. I also want a toy Pony for Christmas. Please bring me JoJo shoes. Finally I really want is highhels and a frozen drees very much and a neckless. Thank you Mrs. Claus and Satna.
Your friend, Payton
Dear Santa,
I want a rc car and a rc truck ples! I also ant a gutter. I want a monopoly pleas. In plas how is the North Pole? Can I have a big specher and a tabblet.
your Friend Jackson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a robot hat can do my homework And a remote control car a Big one, And a XBOX 360, And a skateboard, And 2 DS’s for me and Dawson, And a Pokémon Ball that has a Pokémon inside it, And 2 Controlers For the xbox 350 and is Rudolph behaving?
Your friend, Delbert
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I want for Christmas. I would like a new nerf gun called a Elite titan blaster. I also want a cheetah beast blaster. Please bring me a new video game called JeDi fallen order. Finally I really want a zero gravity Laser. Thank you Santa.
Your friend, Brycen
Dear Santa,
These are the thangs I’m hoping to get for Christmas. I would like toy cars because I have a clathin. I also want candy because like candy. Please bring me pokemon so I can battal my sister. Finally I really want a drown because my drown browck. I hope I get these thangs.
your frind, Chaz
Dear Santa,
Hollow! How Mr. gingalds doing? I want a Skateboard. Do you go on vcashis? Is wanta a gatars. Trenton ben wantaing everything of mine. mr. gingolds gev me candy. How is Mrs. Clas boing. Is there little hoves for your Elfs. I ben asing mr. gingals question tatle. My Dad’s ben kiking in.
Your friends Kiersten
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I need a Phone. I want a necklace for Christmas because ine broke. I hope I get a Go Pro camera. I wish my mom and dad would stop working so I can play with them more.
Love Kaiden
Dear Santa
These are the things Im hoping Christmas. I would like a infonellPro. I also want a ulechric skuoler. Please bring me baby Pupey. Finally I really want a ulechric forweeler that takes gas please. thank you for brining all my stuffe I asked ror.
Your friend Daniel
Dear Santa
Here a few things I want Christmas I would like Nef Gun besue I can play army. I also want game for my niteno swich. becase I have brley aney. Please bring me iPhone II becase My siter has 1. Finally I want a computer becase I want one. I hope you have a merry Chrismas.
Your frend Gavyn
Dear Santa,
This year for chrismis I wont flln preis al wlbol pol rpinin loh alnlywn psivlod blimpy cosin
Dear Santa
Hore are a few things I want for Christmas. I would like a new stoking because it is old. I also want a minkraft game for my Nintendo. Please bring me a face ot you made out of clay becos your nice. Finally, I really want is a grobpro. I hope you have a merry Christmas santa!
Your friend Liam
Dear Santa,
Hello! For Christmas I want a doll. I wunt pokemon. I wunt a gtar. I wunt a grtar lesin. Why do you go down the chimdey? Why down’t opin the doore? do your elvz do all fo the raneirg gifs? What do you do wir the evis are bizey?
Your Friend Evelyn
Dear Santa,
I want a Ps4 Xbox Nintedo swich a Prodrgy ericc and amy guys. is Rudolph real? have a Graet Christmas
Your friend, Ryan
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! How are you doing? How do you make all those oys and deliver them in on night? For Cristmas I want: A orange figit cube. How many elfs do you have? I have tried my best in school. Witch list am I on: Noighty or Nice? How old are your?
Your friend, Cory
Dear Santa,
Hello! Ho’s the North pole? can I ave a nintedo switch. can I have a fortnite RL rocket luncher. can I have a fortnite RL tactichel soutgun.
Your friend, Remy
Dear Santa,
How many elf’s do you have? how is it going over there! Are you really really really busy? Is Rudolph behaving. I want to now if you can get me a apply iPod. Can you get me a iPhone 1. Can you get me some socks. Have I been nice or noighty. How old are you.
Your friends, TayLynn
Dear Santa,
Hello. For Christmas I want a switch and super smash Bros: 4 1timite, a RC helicopter, a computer, iPhone 11 Pro, ds with saper Mario 3 D1 and, wii u for the family
Your Friend, Kasen
Dear Santa,
haw are you doing I hop you are doing good. I onlee wish for 3 things als with and Pokémon cards. I will leev you bronnes And the last thing I wish for is a Zelda games.
Your Friend Williams
Pleas and thank you.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I need more ants, and underwear, and shoes. I want roller skates and ics skate. I hope I get hand sanitzer and American Gir Doll Staff. I wish my ccusin Anna cohld gedan Xbox.
Sincerely, Love Ellie
Dear Santa,
Hello! wut am I in the node list or the good list. have a good Christmas. is Rudolph behaving? I lisinto Mr. Miser You or rely nick. I love Chrtmas. if you made chrtmas thak you. You are the best.
Your friend Maddis
Dear Santa,
it is how are gow? beer santa I need is a cks. pants and new shoes. I want a new bike. I hope I get a new xbox. I wish my gran macoew! get new eallingse.
Your friend, Austin
Dear Santa,
I love Cristmas. Here are a few things I would like. I need new shoe stiring for cristmas Santa. I want more video games for Cristmas Santa. I hope for new logows for Cristmas Santa. I wish my mom get more socks for Christmas.
Love, Kahynn
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! I need now snowboots, I want a hors, I hope we miss school. I wish clohe can have glofish. Santa you are the best!
Love, Celia
Dear Santa,
Ho! HO! Ho! Mery Christmas, I need new shoes that arr Jorden shoes that fit me. I want Ps4 world war z and the ps4 game pass. I hope I be in the ice list. I whish mom dad uncles have iPhone 11. Well Santa I hope that you a mery Christmas.
Your frined, Jonathan
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! I need new socks. I want a thouisind dollars. I hope you have a good trip delivering toys. I wish dawson get a hot wheel track ad a hot wheel car please. Merry Christmas santa.
Senserly, Kason
Dear Santa,
I Love Christmas. Here are a few things I would like. I want a doll house that comes with dolls. Geroge and car. I will need mittens. I hope I get a Ipad. I wish that my sister gets a big ball.
from your friend Braeyln
Dear Santa,
I wont a ntebo swich and a big toy hampr. Wut do you do in the Sumer. Thank you for blivring presens. Wut is your fafret cooky. Wut is your favret kuler.
Your friend
Bella
Dear Santa,
I no it is not esy to ceep. Christman runeen but you are. The onw that maces peeple happe. and you teech peeple a lesen. and necs Christmas wut i wunt is my mom to not have my mom a hard time.
Your frind
Graham
Dear Sant,
I want a fon for Christmas. Thank you for giveing us presists for Christmas. I like when are Elf Snow flak comes to are house. Do you like are cookes? My bruthr wants for Christmas is a nrf gun.
Your friend
Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam and I am 8 years old I have been really good this yer. Since I have been good I would love a lego, maigin, din sof.
Love Liam
Dear Santa,
My name is zoe and i am 7 years old i have been really good this yeear. Since I have been good i would love a bolhans macupareg this year. Be safe
Love Zoey
Dear Santa,
My name is Nathalia and I am 8 year’s old. This year I have been really good. I want a real pet unicorn.
Love Nathalia
Dear Santa,
My name is Ayden and I am 8 years old. I have been good. I would love a muthe, coolf and Alein u may faud this year! Safe travels! Happy Holidays. Be safe!
love Ayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Davian. I have been really good this year. Since I have been really good this year I would love a brdimas, Lemgr this year! Safe travels!
Love Davian
Dear Santa,
My name is Elias. I wont a intedoo swich tdbrit, ad inosor arel wun. hapy holdays
Elias
Dear Santa,
I care groses in. I Ben good this year. I help my parnter Caroline. I want a hamster. I no I not post to hae a phone I went a phone. I went to have ahechom. I Love you.
Katie
Dear Santa,
i think i have ben a good girel this year. Wenevre my Frines get Bleed arawoed. I help tame I want for Chriztmas iz a phone a OMG campr a Baney some scres some skes. I wish you a mary christmas and a happy new year.
From Caroline
Dear Santa,
I fed my bod Cora. I put her in the car. I wunt a LOL. and I play with her and I plaed with my bruther and I glued kindon harts with my bl.
thend bye
Cira
Dear Snata
I hellp my mom with groashesy. I want a phone and a boinaroc and a big tv. is foodor ok is his nose ok.
gba snata
Dear Sanat,
Hellow Santa i have been good this year alsow tip wach out for our dogs. So how are the raindeer doing. have a mery Chrimas.
Bryan
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want a phone I want a haver bord a hamster a baby sister and more stuf a phon cas. I lisen to my mom.
Elly
Dear Santa,
I have ben good I want a bow and arrow and a case combine with treds and a case sugar cane harster with treds and a header carien and 20 row header and a grian truck.
Hunter
Dear Santa,
I help the baby. I want a phone. I want art suplies. smle eras. A phone CAS headphone. Love you Santa.
Hadley
Dear Santa,
I wanted to yeas my 20 dollor bill for my goldfishes tank. I want a sterntkeeper year 2020 set. Merry christmas!
Sonserly Callen
Dear Santa,
I am reading my cat and I a phone and soom nurf gun and I can let my ducks out and I can fead them. have a safe trip.
By Jax
Dear Santa,
I helped my Mom karey in the groshres. I want a havbord & a phon & a TV in my room. is roodoof the red noise rander real?
Sinsele Hartley
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today. I helped people who whare on the grond. What I want is cash bandy cupe 3 and a DoJo Battle. Hope you are having a great day.
Kellen
Dear Santa,
I have let my dog out and I will like a hamster. and a huver bord. and a Sinda and a puppy so smoll and a reli pugg dog and a Art splis. This yere can you send me a elf pleas.
Honor
Dear Santa,
I give thing to my freind I wunt a Hamster and a Notendo Swich and LOL Dolls and huver Bord and Crase cart phon 11. I love you my holy joly man.
Izy
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a nice flite. I want a Hover Board. soo dorts. a nijtertles videogame. Ooio gleete. bnana blast. a 25 nerf gon. mery Christmas.
Love Andrew
Dear Santa,
i helpt my sister. I want a nerf insolt rifle. make sher you eat unuf.
Ayoy
Hello Sanata,
Ware are your eplly yesterday we went to the cristmas lits and ware is rodoff is he in his rander cage?
Adelynn
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie doll. Also the lego ice castle. And the big brother sister LOL doll. I’ve been okayish this year. And I think my sister is being a great older sister. P.S. there has not been a lot of snow! P.S.S. your cookies will be oreo’s with milk.
Sincerely Paige !
Dear Santa,
Do you ride a bike? May I have a Lol Doll please”
Love, Selena
Dear Santa,
Do you like chocolate chip cookie? May I please have a Spirit Ride Free toy?
love, Rylea
Dear Santa,
I would like slime please Do you like chocolate chip cookies?
Love, Azaylan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a sandbox and a trampoline for my room.
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
…..Please get me food for the homeless and water, milk, clothes and blankets so they don’t get cold or get frost bite of coure or get sick because they don’t have the money to get medicine. And the reason I want to get Rylie something is because sometimes no on thinks about her. The reason I want a blue soccer ball is because the my first soccer ball is too small.
Love, Morgan
Dear Santa
Can I please ask you a lot of questions and I want you to ho that I want something for my mom. She has been working hard I want somthin speshol and I Love her. She is the Best Mom ever! I Would like a reading Book and a MathBook and a Baby doll.
Love, Taytum
Dear Santa
Have a mra Chisms My famlly Love’s gamss. We play gam’s a lot. Santa please help my mom and dad. They need a job. Santa I will have food for rander.
Love Hailey
Dear Santa Claus
Mary Chrismiss Santa have a good day I hoP you can bring me a snak and a Dog and a cat and a crab!
love Dylan
Dear Santa claus,
Happy Christmas Santa have a great Day can You get me a Elsa vantey I Like that because I wanna become a Princess and have lots of makeup. Santa I want You to bring my Mom a diMond tira. Santa do You no my elf Cosmo? ho Much kids are there in the world? We give you a jolly day.
Love Joselynn
Dear Santa claus
…..I love your rainder. I wunt for chistmas is a huverbond and carafts. And I wunt you to have a good chistmas. How are your rainder? My elf don’t come home. And I wunt my fends to hae a good chistmas. You have a hoo Christmas.
Love Madion
Dear santa
Dear santa I want a rc car. And a toy car. My family is going to make cookies. And give you a glass of milk. And give your raindeer cartots. And hop you have a good Christmas. And a happy new year.
love Abram
Dear Santa
I wood like a fishing rod because I like to fish, famiv love I wood like to sqend time with my family, Robiox toys becus that fun. I have messed up a bit this yeer I have but I will try better
love Javiair
Dear santa
Merry Chistmas! Help the homeless people because I want them to Have a home. I want a LoL house because I like LoLs and I want some LoLs and my mom to get flowers because she likes flowers. I am going to leave your randear some food because your randeer need some food so you can deliver presents and a new bike.
Your friend, Amarissa
Dear. Santa
How is your week? How is it in the North Pole. Can you bring school supplies? Can you bring some ge’ll pens because I love coloring. I an be loveful a lot so please love me. Please give some money for me for v-bucks.
Love, Abel
Dear santa
Plese help peply who are homeless If you can do that? PLESE If you can’t it is OK! Eneways my mom neds a new car plese! And my dad and mom ned a lot of munny! I love you Santa! Have a ho ho Christmis!
Love Rylie
Dear Santa
Please I want my family to have a great live no anger just happiness and I want my brother to have robux. I want the homeless to have a good food and a good house. I want robux, roblox figures and a good family.
Love Joel
Dear Santa
Will you plese give all of the homlis a grate home Santa Plese Santa. I ask you to give and you will reive Santa. Sart give the elvs a good job all year Plese Sata. Santa Plese help my mom and dad pay the bills.
Your friend Ethan
Dear Santa
I hope you have a great rest of the year. I love your raindeer. I love you. I love my elf. I hope I get a box of candy. I really hope to meet you some day.
Sincerely Jenna
Dear santa claas
I wish for football glove. I am bad a caching. Blastos for my dad for a hppy chirimas last year it was horabol My favirite hoaday is Chirstmas.
You fiend Dawson
Dear Santa
Give the Homeless people cloths food & water. I would like a game for Ps4 a mom for my stufft anumels Bary & jounore, and a new Bike, Ruby march, Kittin. I will leve out sum carits for all the rainDears, Santa
Love Artha
Dear santa
…. This year I would like for you go give the homles food and clothes. And can you also give this to my mom worm cloths and jewelry. Finnley, for me santa, may you get me a nentendo swich.
love Lillian
Dear Santa Claus
How are you doing? I am trying to act beter. Please can I have the game a nsesters and tasef my mom mare and supermario maker and luigi hanted manshon I would like for My dog to have mor toys
Sincerely Laddie
Dear Santa claus,
….Have a good Day becus I will by you a gift. Can you Plees git me a big flufe blake cat for Me and can it be a small one. Can you bring Me an elfe on the self! I hopp you have a good Day.
Love Lindy
Dear Santa
for the homeless: I think it would be kind for you to seend food and water to the homeless. for the hospitalzed I think it would be kind for you to sent medicine to the hospitalized. for mom Santa can you please get mom a enew phone.
The three thigs On Page 1. I think It Would Be Kind for You to Gvie to the People I Chae Upon. I Hope you Get Those Things I Listed. Thank yo Santa.
Love Peyton
dear Santa
Please have a good chritmas if you can net me a noteback it Okay if you can’t because I now a lot all ready about your raindear. For my family I would like you to get them something to make them happy.
Love Elias
Dear Santa claus
I hope evevyone has a good Christmas.Santa I really want to know do you eat the cookies here or take it with you? Also do you drink the milk here or no Santa if someone gets coal how much coal do thay get? I love Christmas!
Love Sophia
Dear Santa Claus
I woud like a dog because want my sister to leve me alone for a cupol days. I love unicorn toys because they are cex and soff. I love my family to get to gether for Christmast because my whoe cums to gether for Christmast. Are yor ready for the big night.
Love Jordynn
Dear Sant clus
I wish four Pokomon. I love foru PePele to have a home. Ivre But too have a good Chismiss. His ant Clus. Thae you Sant Clas.
Jason
Dear Santo Claus
Canty plees giv my pallpall a game deecus he spends his minx an me. And I wunt a exbox 1 plecs deecus I don’t like my old wun wait I doo. And I wish for a good Crismis redy for the biiig day. Love Santy
love santy Tristan
Dear Santa
I would like a baby elephant purple please. The hour coloce is pink please. I would like an unukittny stuf animaml please. I love you Santa.
Ellanna
Dear Santa,
Are you good? I wish for a Dog so me and Julia can play with it. I wish for a fish so me and Julia can have a collection. I rily want a happy family becaussa I love my family so much. love you Santa.
Love, Alia
Dear Santa Claus,
I need, a thousand dollars because me and my parents are poor with money so we need money, Please! after glow controller
Your friend Kallen
Dear Santa Claus
I would like a Charizard pokeon pack because I have a pokemon card colecshe. I want to have a merry Christmase with my family. I would like to have a nice Christmase dinner.
Callum
Dear Santa
I want a pusus becus I want to git better at it. I houp I git pokmon cans so I can add to my clechin. I hope that the snow is Hi.
Love Lincoln
Dear Santa claus
Hi Santa kock nock whos there, reindeer. reindeer who, reindeer that can fly for the night. I want a lol because lols are cool. I want a makeup set because I want to put make up on. I want bo pokemon packs because I Love Pokémon.
Love Lexi
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the rain deer. For crismis this year I wish to have a new swich game. Also I wish every budy a marry crismis. How are you today.
Love Braen
Dear Santa
I wode like A Doll for crismis and Slime for crismis. I wode like Gams I only have one Game I wunt to wore Games. How are the reindeers dowing.
Love Gabriella
Dear Santa Claus
Hi Santa Claus this is Julia. I wish for a cupol thaings. one of thim is a dog. My mom will alow it. I have never hade one. I love dogs. Do the randare like gliter gran randare Food. A nuther thing is siehse. I love siense. It is my favrit subject. A nuther thing is a baby dall. I have a lote of baby dalls thay can be frinds.
Love Julia
Dear Santa Claus
Mow are the Rindeers dowing. I got a nok nok gook for you nok nok woos thar pizza pizza how I love pizza. how are you dowing. I wish for slime because it is gowy. I wish for makup set becaue we pat makup on. I wish for a 100 pokemon sets because I can play Pokelon go
love evelynn
Dear Santa Claus
Can I a peppy I dot not whan wut I wet oen. Can I have a toy they are rere fun to play with. Can my bruter stop fiting. I Love crismis.
Your friend Emme
Dear Mrs. r. sitser if your nice I will join with you e.s. I was Born befor a phoenix
You flend
Phoenix
Dear Santa
I would like a ipod because I had one but it broke. Alos I would like some books because I like to read. Last I woud like some clothing because I would like it for school.
love Brielle
Dear Santa
I wish for HacMal Becus they are cut. I wish for baby Dols Becus I like them for a Long time. I wish for a I Pod Because They a fun. How are the reindeer Dowing today My elf is Dowing weel o My elf is Bening nice Because He is Whasing me and my Dad Mimi papa and My Dad.
Love Bentley
Dear Santa
how are the rain Deer goings anyways I will like a Pokémon mega Ex, fornite toys, eevee plushy. i’m reddy to go. dok dok whos they orain you here.
Love Phoemix
Dear Santa Claus
Hos the Reindeer I wish for a computer. I wish for shoes. I wish for swat toys. I feel happ happy on December.
your friend Jordan
Dear Santa
I would like A I Phone 11 so I can listin to music. A Barbie so I can play. A Huverbord so my feed won’t get tierd. Airpods to listin to my own music. Books that I can read.
Love Persephone
I would like Air Pods wiy cuz my Bruther skreems a lot. I Phone 11 proy y cuz I have like no drisis. Go pro y cuz fou youtube videows.
Love Maravik
Dear Santa Claws and Ms. Claus
I would like to Have the new iPhone 11 Because I need wifi and I would Like to Have a Nintendo switch so I can game all day and I would like a Hoverboard so I don’t have to walk and yes I know I Have a lot of Pokémon But I really need more.
Love Braylon
Dear Santa Claus
I want pet treats For the pets in the pound. also want an iPhone 11 bease my computer at home does not work I also want to donate food to poopr people because they varley have food. Give clothing to people because they mite varley have clothing pok’emon cards to becaue I don’t have enofe yet to ever leav school because I love to learn.
sincerenly Maddie
Dear Santa Claus
I really whant a I pod touch also some jewelry and an Ameircan girl Doll alsa a Hover board and some clothes. I think that I would have so much fun! I whant the I pod touch beacause me nad my Brother fight about Electronics. I whant a American girl Doll because I get board a lot. I whant jewelry beasue It is really cool. and I whant a hover board because I Do not like to walk and because Im lazy
Love your friend Tatum
Dear Santa Claus
I want a Blanket nad a Pillow and a tedy for the ill. I want homes for catsand dogs. I want a Phone Becus I can call my frends. I want a tedy for sharlet. I want a iPad to Play gams. I want a computer o do my homework.
Ana
Dear Santa Claus,
I feil sad for the babby at the hospital so I wnent a blakit for the babby at the hospital.
your friend Epina
Dear Santa
Dear Santa for crimis I wont Tinny paing pong ladle Because I dot wont to Be bode. Pokekmon cards so we I can Play with tem.
friend Hans
Dear Santa Claus
for xmas I want a sketch pad cause I ran out of paper to draw on. I also want dogs and cats toys so dogs and cats can have a merry xmas too. Also new shoes would be nice. my shoe laces are extra long. And I want a snake log because my snake log is kinda small, and I’m get a New snake soon. I will leave milk and cookies out. oh I will also like new markers and coulor penciles. Merry xmas Santa!
Sincerely your friend Kayayleigh
Dear Santa Claus
For Christmas I want a nentendo swith for Christmas so I can play nentendo games. For Christmas I want a skocterboard so I can walk without my feet.
Sincerely Lowell
Dear Santa Clus
I want Jeffy Puppe so I can Play with it. I want shart puppet so it an eat cheese I want shin godillia for no reason
I love my mom.
Isayah
Dear Mr. Claus
I don want gits. Im so sorry santa. Santa it Santa I ant 28 star wars gifts. 18 ABC gift. good job Santa
Love Noah
Dear Santa Claus
I want a shark puppet so I an scary my dad bone for my dog maple. I want a cop puppet so I can make youtub vids. good men puppet so I can make a club. Cody puppet so I can be funny. boser puppet so I can be loud.
Love Teegan
Dear Santa Claus
I wood like a bad and heretendo scwich game I have a dog and heretehde
Love, Raymond
Dear Samta
I wood like a hoverboard so my feet don’t get tiere. and a DogMan Book becase I Love DogMan and a Phone case it is cool and a Porurordcamrue so I can tacke pcher of peppel and some of cat and dog toys bease the homelist cats and dogs do not have any so I wood give them the toy.
Love Kinley
Dear Santa
you ask kids all around the world to write you letters now its my torn to. I am Going to write some stuff that I did not write on my previse letter the thing I mossley want is an I phone 11 Pro so can watch videos and play on it. I also want ed was a anpwter to do my Home Work! tablet to look things up! Ha Ha Ha! and Presents for the Homeless and also Presents for the anamals in the shelter! the uther thing I want is for everybody to Have Marry cistmas.
sincerely Your friend Jimmie
Dear Santa
Dear Santa all I want is a hoverboard beause I do not want to walk and I want is a iPhone 11 because I fell like I am old enof to have a Phone and I want money I love money a lot of money or more twisly petys!
Love from Brooklynn
Dear Santa
I wold like a Phone so if its a amergacy I have it to call my mom or dad. I also ant a dog toy for my dog and the dogs that need help. I need a cat toy fo rmy cat because my cat coscnt have a toy and its outside so I need a blanket for my kitten.
love Madelyn
Dear Sant
for Christmas I whant Dog food and cat food because all off the hungry dogs and cats in the pound also. I want Dog Man book’s because they are fun to read and I ant to get more Pokémon 3 rack because I Like to Look out them and I Like to Play wthi them and I want to get cloths for the poor people.
Your friend Katherine
Dear Santa
I arele want books so I can read. and I wunt boots to kep my feet worm and a huverbord so I can ride it. and som clos to plese
Love From Alani
Dear Santa,
I wold like hi he helboots I like big hels and boots. I really like a huvrbord I like ot ride. Pleae bring my dad a now tolset becus me and him lik to wrok.
Love kylee
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a LOL and I would also a new booy and I will like to spend tim wirth my faimal in Mexeco and I would like to have a good cristas
Love Feranda
Dear Santa,
I have Been good this yeor. I would like soft soks and a Boots and a JoJo Bowe and dog toys and cat toys and lipglos and Bath boms and 100. MOney slime.
Love Nevaeh
Dear Santa
I woo lik a four woehl. I wad lik a toy cahminecraft I wad lik a toy Minecraft I wod lik a toys. pese and thans
Darius
I was good I luve
Dear Santa,
I been good. I wolde like $10,000. I all so wodle like a babby sister because babbys are cute. I like money. My grandma wodle like 2000$.
love Ella
Dear Santa,
I wut for Christmas Is a Nintendo Swich I been good this Year And a Olar too And a shrt to I wut a Kit and a Book I wut a $100
Love Jennaya
Dear Santa,
I have been good this y ear. I would like a nrF gun. I really like rc. car. My mom wuts a Crismis tree
frem Brandon
Dear Santa,
I have been geed this year. I would like to 1000,000$. bkus in kun biys for I want a kylson kusikiyn pl my mom I wot to git Corey an Nrf gun
Love Dalton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I woud like 5 fortnite because it really fun games. I would likeis spidy man because it is my favrite suchuo. want to gibe my fed bramion.
Brandon
ps I want to give my mom a healthy drink. Love
Dear Santa,
this is tura I wood like a Elsa kostym and a tv if you kan and a Anna Kostum the most is to see grate grandma shairin she is in mishagin I am gono leaf you kokeas sea xay soon Santa.
Love Aurora
Dear Santa,
I would like a hundred plese brng me a hover an I wunt $1,000,000 because I wunt to spend the mune.
Love Jozlyn
Dear Santa,
I have Been good This year. I woulb like a tlmurb ord with mizix. Please Bring me bleer. and a HuvBord crcher because mimiz buz’t lol o control lol o shoos. Lwige Hor diy.
Love Roelynn
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great day! I hope you get me a Micerophone. I like to sing and so I can practice my singing! I also want a heart necklace. I has a T on it. Last I want another necklace. It says I love you to the moon and back.
Love, Tessa
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me a kitten. They are cutse. I also want a Nintendo Swtich Lite. I thas a lot of cool games. Last I want a big Lego set. I like Legos.
Love Owen
Dear Santa,
Merry Chistmas! I hope you get a Cooky’s swirlc doll. So I can play with my Jojo sewa doll and my ice cream truck. Last wut I wunt is Dogman book’s. I love to read Dog book’s.
Love, Summer
Dear Santa,
Merry Chirstmas. I hop you get me books. I like to read them. I also hop you get me a goldfish. I like to fead it. Last I hop you get me sum marks. Thay are wely colorful.
Love, Macie
Dear Santa,
merry Christmas I hope you get me a toy pirate ship. They are fun. I also want a golden reatreaver. They are cute. Then I want Minecraft figures. I like minecraft.
Love, Liam
Dear SantaMerry Chirstmas I hope you get me a book thas has a necklace. Because it can cep Me ote the trubl. and a Nintendo Switch it has cool games and I don’t get frustrated, and can I has a guinea pig Because it is cut. Thank you for brining us gifts
Love Lileana
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good day today! I hope you get me a guinea pig because it will keep me busy from a lot of suff! I also want a Nintendo Switch because I can play fun games on it!
Love Carlee
Dear Santa,
Hope you have a Merry Christmas. I want a kitten because they are really cute to pet hiM/her all day long I also want a Lego set because they are really really Awesome. Last I want a computer beause Im waiting for my tablet to charge but its unfortuntuneltly not.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
Merry Chistmas. I hope you get me guinea pigs. They are furry. I also want a I phob. Cool games. Last a cat. A lot of fun. Thak you for brining us gifts.
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me a Guinea pigs Because I bit’s has a cage has fur it’s cute and pis to peopall it know’s and I alsow want a Puppy you can pet it cod ol with it you can hold it and be nice. Last I whant a Nintendo swich it has maryo packymonego Hollownaber and robiox.
Love Amora
Dear Santa,
I hop you have a merry Christmas. I want 3 things for cristmas. frist I want a poloroid camera Beause I cood take a bonch of pictures for memeres. secent I want a twisty pet becaue I cood were it on my rist. Last I want shoes nad clothes. I love clothes.
Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me two ginnie pig’s. So I can play with it. I also want a Barbie dream house. I twill keep me busy. Last I want ababy kitten. I will be sneeky. thak you for brining us gifts.
Love: Bailey
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me a Poloroid Camera. I will try new stuff. I also want blinger. It will keep me busy. Last I want is a big doll house with a pool. So I can play with it. Thank you for brining us gifts!
Love, Sara
Dear Santa
I hoep you have a great day! I hope you get me a dog. It will keep me busy. I also wanta Gineapig. It is fun to feed. Last I want the Dogman sireis. I like to read.
Love Grace
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me pokemon. Becase I ol’ney wait a Gx. Nintendo swich. Becase it has lots of games. And varchalreldey to.
Love Cole
Dear Sant Nicllis
how are you I hope you get me a get pack. I cud fliy to scooll Pordl gwn. I cud a hid and sece capyun Grapl gun. It would be fun.
Mateo
Dear Santa
Merry Chistmas I hope you get me a Nintendo switchy. It hase more games. I also want a fish. It is so cute. Last I want a toy plan. than so fun!
Kevon’dre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.