HAVILAND — Wayne Trace Local Schools recently held its annual District Art Show with over 500 pieces on exhibit. Best in Show for the elementary level was Grover Hill 6th grader Campbell Volk. Best in Show for the junior/senior high school was junior Haylee Finfrock.
Payne Elementary Merit Award winners included: Norah Mawer, Dodger Boyd, Wade Stoller, Beckett Taylor, Londyn Dargenson, Nuria Valdez, Megan Parker, Mailey Stoller, Elly Tempel, Audrey Reuilla, Lilly Holbrook, Reece Morehead, Destiny Endicott, and Keagen Sharp.
Grover Hill Merit Award winners included: Aubrie Longstreth, Amber Stoller, Cole Manz, Damara Stephey-Baldazo, Kenzie Ogle, Aubrie Stoller, Faith Jacobs, Madison Silance, Olivia Stoller, Braylyn Baker, Shawna Stoller, Grayson Labounty, Chandler Sinn, Addilyn Noffsinger, Aleayah Stoller, Tyler Baska.
The Junior/Senior High Merit Award winners included seniors Katrina Stoller, Carter Baksa, Owen Manz, Brendon Bidlack, Chloe Parker, Kenadie Daeger, Hannah Sanderson and Tiffany Sinn; juniors Eli Spinner, Therin Coyne, Jackson Newman, and Jacob Howell; sophomores Alyssa Greathouse, Riley Daeger, Astrid Martinez-Sandoval, Mallory Moore, Cole Fisher, Jacob Banks, and Anna Wells; freshmen Caitlyn Thomas, Olivia Meraz, and Emily Thrasher; and 8th graders Isabella Knowles, Gage Ogle, and Tyler Sanderson.
