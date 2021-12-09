The Defiance High School (DHS) Choral Music Department will present its first Christmas concert since 2019 on Dec. 19 at 3 p.m., at the Defiance Community Auditorium in downtown Defiance.
“Of course, last year most live events were canceled and the choirs presented a virtual performance in a very creative manner, but it’s just not the same as being in the holiday-decked auditorium,” said Eric West, director of vocal music at DHS. “We made the best of what we could given the circumstances, and even though things are still a bit on the tricky side, we’re thankful that we are able to bring live music back to the auditorium and the Defiance community.”
The concert will feature the Men’s Chorus, Women’s Chorus, A Cappella Choir and several featured students including a combo band.
The Men’s Chorus will take the audience back to ancient times with their renditions of “Sing We Now of Christmas” and “Good King Wenceslas,” before getting everyone’s toes tapping to their version of “Jingle Bells” and “Nuttin’ for Christmas.”
The Women’s Chorus will bring out the child in the audience with, “Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!” before making everyone remember the reason for the season with, “Were You There On That Christmas Night,” before summing up the history of the holidays in, “Christmas....In About Three Minutes.”
The A Cappella Choir will perform arrangements of several classic Christmas songs including, “Deck the Halls,” “Patapan” and “White Christmas.”
The evening culminates with George Frederic Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from his oratorio Messiah. Alumni from the past choirs will be invited on stage to join the current choir in the anthem.
“It’s amazing to me to see alumni that are grandparents and great-grandparents eager to walk on stage,” said West. “It just goes to show you how important this tradition is in Defiance.”
The event is free and open to the public, however, the choirs will take up a freewill donation at the conclusion of the concert.
