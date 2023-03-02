For the renovations of its Van Wert campus, Northwest State Community College (NSCC) has teamed up with the Celina-based design firm, Fanning Howey. Shown here are Tim Lehman (left) of Fanning Howey, and dean of NSCC's Van Wert campus, Dr. John Tomlinson.
VAN WERT — Northwest State Community College (NWSCC) is partnering with the design firm of Fanning Howey to begin the renovation of its Sycamore Street campus in Van Wert.
“I couldn’t be happier with the selection of Fanning Howey to design Van Wert’s campus,” said Jon Tomlinson, dean of the Van Wert campus. “The ideas the team presented to us were spectacular and will help Northwest State Community College build a first-rate campus for our future students.
The Van Wert campus will certainly further our mission of providing access to excellent and affordable education, training and services that improve the lives of individuals and strengthen the communities in Paulding and Van Wert counties.”
Fanning Howey is an integrated architecture, interiors and engineering firm specializing in learning environments. Located 23 miles away from Van Wert in Celina, Fanning Howey focuses exclusively on designing learning facilities for the next generation of students.
The company’s team of experts has over 61 years of experience in education design, has worked with 41 colleges and universities on more than 189 projects and has received more than 180 awards for designs that impact education, according to an NWSCC press release.
