New partnership formed

For the renovations of its Van Wert campus, Northwest State Community College (NSCC) has teamed up with the Celina-based design firm, Fanning Howey. Shown here are Tim Lehman (left) of Fanning Howey, and dean of NSCC's Van Wert campus, Dr. John Tomlinson.

 Photo courtesy of James Bellamy

VAN WERT — Northwest State Community College (NWSCC) is partnering with the design firm of Fanning Howey to begin the renovation of its Sycamore Street campus in Van Wert.


