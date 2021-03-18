Box Out Challenge

Defiance Elementary School (DES) students and staff watch as boxes of cereal collected through the Box Out Challenge, in partnership with the United Way of Defiance County, fall like dominoes in the hallways of DES.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Elementary School

Defiance Elementary School (DES), in partnership with the United Way of Defiance County, took part in the Box Out Challenge to collect boxes of cereal to donate to families in need.

A total of 750 boxes of cereal were collected, with a box of cereal going home with each Backpack Buddy child at DES, and the rest donated to local food pantries.

The boxes were lined up in the hallways of DES, so students and staff could watch as they were knocked over like dominoes (see video at crescent-news.com, or facebook.com/DefianceCitySchools).

Defiance Elementary has challenged Ayersville Elementary School (AES) to the Box Out Challenge; AES has accepted.

